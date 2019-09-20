The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
HHH
You might not feel as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as you would like. You have been processing a lot of changes and ideas in your sleep. Others seek you out — one of them with a controversial idea. Tonight: Making up for missed time.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
HHH
You have said all you need to. Now give others time to respond and react accordingly. Meanwhile, continue with your daily routine. Tonight: Take your time heading home.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
HHHH
Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have. You understand far more than you realize. Maintain your strong presence, but be willing to change directions or back off a suggestion. Tonight: Buy a treat on the way home.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
HHHH
You might not be as aware as you would like about what is happening around you. Touch base with a loved one before your pace becomes too hectic. Tonight: Whatever makes you smile.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH
Assume a low profile. What you might observe on the sidelines could be a lot different from what you’d observe as a player. Tonight: Take a personal night.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH
You could be more in tune with a financial decision or issue than you have been for a long time. Explore options; seek out other opinions. Tonight: Make it your treat.
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH
Others respond to you and draw your attention. A situation that was close to impossible to get through causes you a hassle. You might be starting to see your way through the problem. Tonight: Your instincts are right-on.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH
Your ability to get past a problem is enhanced. You are unlikely to take action until you absolutely need to. Tonight: Know that you do not need to explain all your actions.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH
A friend nudges you to make a major change. You might not feel up to snuff. Your ability to get past a problem proves remarkable once more. Tonight: Stay on top of events.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH
Another person seems to have a stronger grasp on the present situation and can convince others of what needs to happen. Tonight: Up late.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH
News from a distance inspires you. You could try to move a major concern. Listen to what is being shared by another party. Together, you can make a difference. Demonstrate the strength of teamwork. Tonight: Speak your mind.
PISCES
(Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH
Understand what is happening between you and another person. You can suddenly relate to this person on a much deeper level. Tonight: Let your creativity flow.
