Today
DAV meeting
The October meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99 located in New Brockton will be Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m., in the New Brockton Senior Center. All veterans are welcome to attend. For further information contact Chuck Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
Octoberfest
American Legion Post 73, 200 Gibson Street (across the street from Lee Street Baptist Church), will have a German dinner on Oct. 24, from, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25
Workshop
The Coffee County Extension office will be hosting a “Forestland Alternative Income Opportunity” workshop and field day on Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Coffee County Extension office in New Brockton. Topics covered in this workshop include alternative income opportunities and planning for forest landowners, pine straw opportunities and research, hunting lease opportunities and management, as well as a pine straw operation demo and field tour. The workshop is free to attend and a complimentary lunch will be served for all those who RSVP. Continuing education credits and professional logger points will be available. Individuals interested in attending can register by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 894-5596.
Oct. 26
American Legion meeting
The American Legion Post 73 will meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by meeting at 9 a.m.
Fall book sale
Enterprise Public Library will have a fall book sale on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friends members only will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1-6:30 p.m. Fiction and nonfiction, books for all ages, DVDs, music and books on CD, classic, vintage and signed books.
October 28 and Nov. 4
Dance lessons
Beginning Bolero dance lessons are being offered at the Hildreth Building, 202 N. Main Street. Classes are on Mondays, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per person per evening. For more information call 393-4811.
Oct. 31
German Coffee Club meeting
The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m., at The Landing on Fort Rucker. Please wear your Halloween costumes. We are having schnitzel and fries for lunch, which will be served at 10:30 a.m. Make reservations by Monday, Oct. 28. For more information, call Hilde Hodnefield at 596-0991 or Marianne at 389-1607.
Nov. 6
Veterans Day program
The Veterans Day program will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at Samson High School gymnasium. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. at The American Legion Hall for all veterans. The guest speaker will be Staff Sergeant Steven “Bryan” McQueen.
Nov. 8
Veterans program
The Zion Chapel Elementary SGA and Senior High Beta Club are preparing a program in honor of the military and veterans Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m., at Zion Chapel Green Memorial Stadium. There will be students at the gate to escort our honored guests. If the weather permits, the program will be held outside. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the gymnasium. For more information, contact Ginger Vinson at 897-6275 or vinsong@coffeecounty.k12.al.us.
Nov. 15
Bazaar
The annual bazaar, sponsored by the Fort Rucker Community Spouses’ Club, will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yano Hall on Fort Rucker. More than 70 vendors will offer crafts, jewelry, furniture, antiques, toys and much more. This is the Spouses’ Club’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds benefit its scholarship and welfare programs. The event is open to the public. A driver’s license is required for access to Fort Rucker. Admission is $5 per person, and children ages 12 and younger are free.
Visit www.fortruckercsc.com/ for more information.
Nov. 15-16
Nov. 21
Holiday meal
DAV Chapter Holiday meal will be Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Landing Banquet Room, 113 Novosel Street at Fort Rucker; meal cost per person $15. Al attendees must pay in advance. If mailing, insure full payment is sent no later than Nov. 1. To: DAV Chapter 99, 378 County Road 154, New Brockton, AL 36351
