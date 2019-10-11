Rwanda’s president pardons 52 women jailed over abortions

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda’s president has pardoned and ordered the release of 52 young women who were jailed for having or assisting with abortions.

Thursday’s decision follows Rwanda’s revision of its penal code, which previously imposed prison sentences for anyone who had an abortion or helped in terminating a pregnancy.

The revised law says abortion is allowed in cases such as rape, forced marriage, incest or instances where the pregnancy poses a health risk.

The law requires that abortions be carried out only after consultation with a doctor. Previously the decision was made only by a court.

Rwanda’s justice minister says the women will be freed Saturday.

Some activists have criticized the penal code for prohibiting health professionals such as midwives from providing abortions since not everyone can afford to see doctors.

UN chief orders travel, meetings, heat cut over cash crisis

UNITED NATIONS — Meetings canceled. Escalators stopped. Official travel limited. U.N. documents delayed. Air conditioning and heating reduced.

These are some of the measures Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has ordered effective Monday at all U.N. facilities and operations around the world to deal with the United Nations’ worst cash crisis in nearly a decade.

The U.N. chief said in a letter to the heads of all U.N. entities that the emergency measures “will affect working conditions and operations until further notice.”

