Cooper says NC will create program to help Dorian victims
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper aims to create a state-funded program to help residents in four North Carolina counties recover from Hurricane Dorian after the federal government declined a request for assistance targeting them.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week told Cooper there wasn’t enough damage from last month’s storm to individuals and households in Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties to warrant a federal declaration.
So Cooper wrote on Friday to the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting another kind of declaration for low-interest loans in the four counties and those surrounding them. If it’s approved, Cooper’s office said he would create a grant program to supplement the loans for individuals and businesses.
Governments in 14 counties already are getting FEMA’s help to pay for debris cleanup and infrastructure repairs.
Man indicted in drug-overdose death in 2017
NEW BERN — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man in connection with a drug-overdose death in 2017.
Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas and Sheriff Chip Hughes tell news sources that 42-year-old James Bradley of Asheville was indicted for second-degree murder caused by controlled substance and sale or delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Authorities say Bradley, who lived in Craven County, sold fentanyl to 29-year-old Matthew Doxey in August 2017, leading to his death.
Bradley was arrested and brought from Buncombe County to Craven County. He is jailed on a $1 million secured bond and had his first appearance in court Friday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
