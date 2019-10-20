Police: Drunken driver hits road crew, killing 1, injuring 3
CONCORD — Police say a North Carolina woman driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into a road crew over the weekend, killing one man and injuring three others.
Local media report the crew was doing construction outside a mall in Concord when the crash happened early Saturday morning.
Police said in a news release that Danyel McKenzie Middleton of Concord, who turns 22 Sunday, has been charged with felony death by vehicle and could face additional charges. She was jailed on $1 million bail pending a court appearance Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.
According to the news release, Middleton’s blood alcohol levels were above the legal limit.
Police say 50-year-old Socorro Maya Martinez of Graham was killed. Three others were taken to hospitals.
