Snug as a bug in a rug
---
East dealer.
East-West vulnerable.
NORTH
[S] K 6 2
[H] 9 4
[D] K 6
[C] K Q 9 7 5 3
WEST
[S] J 10 7 4
[H] A 10 8 6 2
[D] 9 5 2
[C] 6
EAST
[S] Q 8 3
[H] Q 5 3
[D] Q J 8
[C] J 8 4 2
SOUTH
[S] A 9 5
[H] K J 7
[D] A 10 7 4 3
[C] A 10
The bidding:
East South West North
Pass 1 NT Pass 3 NT
Opening lead -- six of hearts.
When you consider that there are 635,013,559,600 different 13-card hands one can be dealt, it would be foolish to assume that anyone could be expected to bid and play them all perfectly.
Indeed, the chance of making a mistake in a given deal is quite substantial, and most players would be happy to get by two or three deals in a row without error. But what makes the game so intriguing is that the overwhelming majority of errors made by most players can be avoided simply by adopting a more cautious approach to both the bidding and play.
Take this deal where South's performance left something to be desired. He won East's queen of hearts with the king and played the A-10 of clubs, on which West showed out. Now, regardless of how he continued, he was sure to go down at least one against perfectly normal defense.
However, declarer could have ensured the contract by adopting a different line of play. He should have realized that the only threat to getting home safely was the possibility that East might have four (or five) clubs to the jack, and he should have taken steps to deal with that possibility. All South needed to do was to develop the clubs without allowing East to gain the lead for a potentially killing heart return through the J-7.
South could have accomplished this task quite easily by leading a diamond to dummy's king at trick two followed by a low club to his ten. This would have guaranteed at least nine tricks, no matter how the clubs proved to be divided.
In the actual case, the safety play would have succeeded, and South would have finished with at least 11 tricks.
Tomorrow: Combinations and percentages.
(c)2019 King Features Syndicate Inc.
