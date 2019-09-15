20190915_hdr_news_birthdayp1

Mahallie Alberta Sherrill Devoe celebrated her 105th birthday on Sept. 8.

CATAWBA — Mahallie Alberta Sherrill Devoe celebrated her 105th birthday Sept. 8. She was born in Catawba County on Sept. 8, 1914, to the late Oscar and Julia Nichols Sherrill.

She was a homemaker and the loving wife to the late Bill Devoe for more than 50 years, and is a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Catawba. Mahallie lives in Catawba and is taken care of by her great-niece Tina Moore.

Mahallie is always smiling and laughing and will occasionally start singing gospel songs. Her family thanks God for the many years with her.

