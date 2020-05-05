The Humane Society of Catawba County facilities are closed to the public. Those interested in fostering or adopting a dog should email natalie@catawbahumane.org to set up an appointment. For cats email victoria@catawbahumane.org. Below are pets that are available for foster and adoption. For a full list, visit www.catawbahumane.org.
Dakota
Dakota is a friendly girl who enjoys showing off her tricks. Present her with a treat and she will “sit,” “paw” and “down” in rapid succession. Don’t blink or you might miss it. Dakota is eager to learn and hoping to find a family who will expand her command repertoire. Known around the shelter for her loving personality, Dakota digs attention so bring on those pets and snuggles. Dakota is great with other dogs, easy to walk, and enjoys going on adventures.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: Terrier, American pit bull mix, female
Age: 4 years 1 month
Adoption Fee: $150
Clara
Are you looking for a precious pup to complete you? Clara would be a great choice. Her beauty shines inside and out. The ideal walking companion, who would love to go to the park with you for daily exercise. Clara would be happiest in a home where she will be treated like a member of the family. Clara is great with other pups, easy to handle and very close to being housebroken.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: Terrier, American pit bull mix, female
Age: 4 years 8 months
Adoption Fee: $150
Fuji
Fuji entered our care under extreme circumstances. A large, 3.5 pound tumor had developed on his neck. It pulled on his face and caused strain on his body. Fortunately, our team was able to successfully remove this mass. With a new leash on life, he’s ready to start the next chapter with a loving family. Fuji can be a little distant at first, so it’s important to spend time getting to know him. He’s such a sweet boy who loves to shower his people in kisses. You’ll never find a more loyal friend.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: Terrier mix, male
Age: 2 years
Adoption Fee: $150
Frida
Don’t let Frida’s shy act fool you. She is one of the most playful dogs at the shelter. She loves to go outside and let her zoomies run wild. While Frida plays hard, she’s a well-balanced pup who chills even harder. She would be perfectly content to spend the day cuddling on the couch with a human or canine companion. Her compact physique makes her a great choice for a family who rents or has weight restrictions.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: Terrier, American pit bull mix, female
Age: 3 years 2 months
Adoption Fee: $150
Gracie Sugar
Gracie Sugar is a major floof. Her beautiful cream coat is legendary. There’s nothing so luxurious as running your fingers through her soft locks. At 9 years old she would prefer to be spending her elder years chilling in a home. She’s a low-key lady who makes few demands. Gracie Sugar has a special diet to assist her with some minor kidney issues. Her food is not expensive and easily found at any pet-supply store.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: Domestic long hair, female
Age: 9 years 4 months
Adoption Fee: $30
Marvin
Marvin is a lover. He digs snuggling and would like to find a cozy home where he can stretch out and explore. Marvin has no problem with other cats and has lived with as many as eight during his time at HSCC. He’s a friendly guy, who likes to be involved in whatever’s going on. If you’re working from home he would make a purr-fect co-worker. His favorite activities are long naps and bird watching.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: Domestic short hair, male
Age: 2 years 2 months
Adoption Fee: $30
