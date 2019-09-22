Franklin Graham will be coming to Hickory in October as part of his Decision America tour.
Hickory is one of eight North Carolina cities Graham will be visiting.
Graham, a prominent evangelist and son of the Rev. Billy Graham, said part of the purpose of the tour is to encourage people to pray about moral problems in the state.
“I just feel that the state is changing and it’s not changing for the good,” Graham said. “We see some real moral issues that are in front of us and I hope people will pray.”
Graham cited declining church attendance and what he sees as hostility toward Christians on university campuses as examples of those moral issues.
He also hopes that the tour stops will provide venues for people to find faith in Jesus, saying he hopes “the stadium is half-filled with nonbelievers.”
The event will feature a message and invitation to accept Jesus, Graham said.
Christian musicians Jeremy Camp and Dennis Agajanian will be performing and some local musicians may also perform as well, Graham said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.