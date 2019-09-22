Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham will be speaking in Hickory.

Franklin Graham will be coming to Hickory in October as part of his Decision America tour.

Hickory is one of eight North Carolina cities Graham will be visiting.

Graham, a prominent evangelist and son of the Rev. Billy Graham, said part of the purpose of the tour is to encourage people to pray about moral problems in the state.

“I just feel that the state is changing and it’s not changing for the good,” Graham said. “We see some real moral issues that are in front of us and I hope people will pray.”

Graham cited declining church attendance and what he sees as hostility toward Christians on university campuses as examples of those moral issues.

He also hopes that the tour stops will provide venues for people to find faith in Jesus, saying he hopes “the stadium is half-filled with nonbelievers.”

The event will feature a message and invitation to accept Jesus, Graham said.

Christian musicians Jeremy Camp and Dennis Agajanian will be performing and some local musicians may also perform as well, Graham said.

