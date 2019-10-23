CONOVER - A veterans' job fair will be held held on Nov. 13 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the NC, Works Career Center at 403 Conover Station SE. This event is hosted by the NCWorks Career Center.
The event is at no charge to the Veterans, job seekers, employers and partners.
In honor of veterans and in recognition for their service, this will be open only to veterans, prior military, active military, and their family members for the first half hour.
There are 18 registered veteran-riendly employers with more than 200 verified local job openings in almost every field, including government, law enforcement, manufacturing, engineering, transportation, warehouse, furniture, customer service, professional, medical and correctional. The event is open to all veterans, Reserve, National Guard, prior military, and active duty personnel for the first hour. After the first half hour, the job fair is open to all job seekers.
For preregistration, and more information, go to NCWorks, www.ncworks.gov, job order #11178306.
