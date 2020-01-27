Grant

SUBMITTED PHOTO Shown are N.C. Rep. Jay Adams, Nu-Dimensions board member Forrest Toms, Chairperson Michael Wimberly, board member Al Heny, CEO Alanda Richardson.

HICKORY - The U.S. Department of Labor awarded Nu-Dimensions, Inc. $887,074 as part of its YouthBuild Initiative.

YouthBuild provides at-risk youth ages 16-24 with education and occupational skill development to obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries.

"Job training and education are key to preparing our nation's young men and women for economic success," said U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia. "By investing in these local workforce development programs, the Department is expanding opportunities for at-risk youth in communities across the country."

Youth split their time between the vocational training work site and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree, learn to be community leaders, and prepare for post-secondary training opportunities, including college, apprenticeships, and employment. The Department has administered the YouthBuild program since 2006.

