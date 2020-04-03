MORGANTON - Tony Lowdermilk has officially stepped into the role of chief of public safety, after a successful tenure as interim chief of the department that began on Jan. 31.
In the time since his initial promotion from major of support services to interim chief, Lowdermilk has shown exceptional leadership and an excellent command of the department, said City Manager Sally Sandy.
“I have been very impressed with Tony since he took on the role of interim chief, and we couldn’t be happier that he is stepping into the role of chief permanently,” Sandy said. “As we have encountered various situations throughout the past few months while he served as interim chief, Tony has shown an impressive ability to rise to any challenge and handle it with professionalism and skill. I am incredibly proud of how he has served our community.”
“I’ve had a great experience serving as interim chief, and have enjoyed learning the ins and outs of leading public safety,” Lowdermilk said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our great city staff, and serving the citizens of Morganton. I hope to meet and exceed their expectations during my tenure as chief of public safety.”
Lowdermilk was born and raised in Morganton, and graduated from Freedom High School. He received his Associate’s Degree in Applied Science and Criminal Justice Technology from Western Piedmont Community College and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College.
Lowdermilk has served Morganton for more than 25 years, signing on with public safety as a public safety officer in 1994. Since then, he has served as sergeant of field operations, captain of field operations, major of field operations and major of support services, before being promoted to interim chief. Lowdermilk holds his Firefighter Level I and II certifications, Advanced Law Enforcement certification, and several levels of Incident Command certifications. He has completed hundreds of hours of in-service training, and served in numerous notable training and supervisory roles during his time with Morganton Public Safety.
