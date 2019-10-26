Hickory Ward 3 questionnaires
Danny W. Seaver
Age: 64
Occupation: retired mathematics teacher from Hickory High School 2010
Education: BS in Mathematics and Education from Appalachian State University in 1976, MA in Academically Gifted Education from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1987, Certificate of Endorsement from the College Boards for AP Statistics, University of Georgia in 2007.
Current and previous political/community involvement: Boy Scouts 1966 — 1969, Troop 151, (Eagle Scout 1969) Big Brother/Big Sister coordinator at Appalachian State University, 1973-1975, served on The Patterson School Board of Trustees, 1983-89, 1996-2005 (Chairman, 1997-2004), Patterson School Foundation, 2009 — present (ex-officio, 2017-2019), Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, 1989 — 1997 (Vice Chairman, 1993-1997), Hickory Lions Club, 1988 — 2009 (President, 1999-2003, 2006-2007), Bethlehem Lions Club 2009 — present (President, 2012-2013, 2015-2018), Hickory Kiwanis Club 2000-current (President 2012-2013), Key Club Advisor, West Caldwell High School, 1983-1997, Hickory High School, 1998-2010, Hickory City Council 1998 — present, Mayor Pro-Tempore (three times), The Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association, 2004 — present.
Candidate website/social media/contact info:
Facebook page: Danny Seaver for Hickory (www.facebook.com/DanSeaverHickory/) I have been keeping this page up for five years to give citizens useful information and an avenue where they can ask questions or request information.
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
See above: I have been serving fellow citizens all my life and will continue, win or lose.
I try to live by the Boy Scout oath, law, and motto as well as the Key Club motto: “Caring — Our Way of Life.”
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
I want citizens to say, “I love Hickory!”
I want to get the bond projects going full speed ahead and see that they are completed or near completion this coming term.
Of course there will be continual additions and tweaks as there will be more interest from private entities as well as other council considerations as time goes on.
Along the same lines, I also want to keep getting the infrastructure updated as well: roads, sidewalks, parks, bike lanes, etc. to improve connectivity and quality of life for all.
I stated in 1998, “I will advocate for children.”
Pat Moss and I worked on getting the Youth Council started soon after I joined the council. I want people to feel the love I have for Hickory, especially the youth and young adults.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solution(s) would you support?
I want to continue working on homelessness, so they can one day have a home and be contributors to our mission with affordable housing, so all can enjoy life in Hickory.
The opioid problem is another problem which we as a council are working on.
Council and staff need to look at areas not getting bond money spent for upgrades. Some areas still look like the 1960s.
Do you believe the City Council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
I think the city council does respond to citizens needs and concerns by providing guidance and services from the city manager’s office to all the great employees in every department.
Specific examples are many, but job creation and improving the offerings we have are well-documented in the Hickory Daily Record and other area publications.
We have worked to lower the unemployment rate by working with the Catawba County EDC to bring in new high paying jobs at the Trivium Park.
We provide more services than many cities. I have always tried my best to get a positive result from citizen requests and concerns.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
I think we get the best bang for our buck we can.
For example, when we restructured many loans a few years back under Tim Inch that set the stage for us to be able to go after the bonds with lower interest rates and a better rating AA+.
We hope to move that rating to the top AAA this year as well.
We go after every available grant out there and have done a great job, more than doubling the bond money with grants.
The whole world is watching and we are striving to make Hickory the best place to live, work and play for all ages.
Nathan Hefner
Age: 43
Occupation: Singer/Pianist
Education: East Burke High, Jazz studies at ASU
Current and previous political/community involvement: Elks Lodge (State Organist/Vocalist), Music Director Westview United Methodist, full-time award-winning entertainer for 30 years
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
I’ve always enjoyed being a leader, someone who looks at a situation, a problem, and figures out how to get it all fixed.
Many times, that may mean putting all pride aside and asking someone else how they would do it or how can we fix this together.
Few instances teach working in an ensemble situation better than music.
Twenty-five plus years of leading, participating in and working with hundreds of people in the entertainment business is a great way to set one up for success up and down nearly every avenue of life.
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
This is a very simple but important priority for me — more law enforcement.
We CANNOT expect to grow as a community, expand as a city and move upward when we do not have the resources to provide security and safety to our residents.
All the growth in the world is worthless if those living in it, visiting it and investing in it are unable to protect it and themselves.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solution(s) would you support?
I think Hickory’s biggest problem is not fully utilizing all of the fantastic resources we have.
We have a beautiful ballpark that is way under attended, a downtown that — even when not under construction — is performing with half the receipts I think they should be taking in, an arts and science center and natural resources all around us that keep people complaining that there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do.
There are wonderful restaurants that can satisfy even the most discerning palate. We have so much, but we could have more.
It’s exciting to think what Hickory could do with good leadership and a strong, united effort from Hickory residents.
Do you believe the City Council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
I don’t believe the entirety of the council is running at their full potential.
As it can with any task, some may become disenfranchised and start seeing the job as routine and commonplace.
We certainly see this in our legislative branches on a national level, and it seems to be no different on a local level. Concerns from residents have had a propensity to go unanswered and brushed aside.
Certain crime areas continue to be crime areas, abandoned and dubious structures continue to stand inviting drugs and other illicit behavior to decrease surrounding properties and traffic issues for many neighborhoods have not been resolved.
These examples must be addressed and fixed to insure transparency from the council and increase citizen morale.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
For the most part, I am satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money.
I earnestly feel that our public servants — police, firefighters, etc. --need more compensation for what they give to our community, but we are growing in a positive and hopeful direction.
Again, more transparency would increase the trust and better understanding from Hickory residents on how their tax money is spent.
