Hickory Ward 2 questionnaires
Charlotte Williams
Age: 58
Occupation: Professor and associate dean at Lenoir-Rhyne University
Education: BSW, Bachelor of Social Work, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana MA, Social Service Administration, University of Chicago
Current and previous political/community involvement:
Currently serving as City Council Ward 2 incumbent. Appointed to the Hickory City Council, voted in by the mayor and fellow city council members in March 2018
Appointed by the Governor to serve on the NC State Human Relations Commission, January 2018-present; term expires 2021
Elected and served two four-year terms on the Hickory Public School Board, and served as vice-chair during second term, 2007-2015
Appointed and served as the Assistant Commissioner of Planning, 1989-1991; and the Assistant Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services for the City of Chicago, 1986-1989
Serving as the president-elect of the Catawba County Habitat for Humanity Board, on the Cognitive Connection Board for Substance Abuse, and on the Hickory Playground Theatre Board, 2018-present.
Held leadership board roles with the Women’s Resource Center, The Arts Council, Project Potential, Council on Adolescents, and Medical Alliance, 1996-2017
Candidate Website/Social Media/Contact Info:
City Council: cwilliams@hickorync.gov
Lenoir-Rhyne University: charlotte.williams@lr.edu
Phone: 828-302-3205
Facebook: Charlotte Williams
Instagram: charlottewilliams7374
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
I would refer you to the above bulleted list of experiences, and would highlight some of the qualities and experiences that contribute to making me an effective member of council.
I have been the incumbent in the Ward 2 seat for 16 months. If you recall, I had seven other community members vying for the Ward 2 seat. I felt it was a very fair, rigorous process that resulted in my appointment.
After tackling the steep learning curve that I am still embracing by sitting in the seat, I feel ready to take on the challenges and often difficult decisions that confront the council.
I have learned about every sector of the city of Hickory. It is a diverse city that is unique with varied needs. That is the challenge and opportunity that I feel ready to take on over the next four years.
I feel that my past professional local government experience, especially in the areas of budgeting, planning, economic development, and public safety, have helped me from day one understand the complexities of government policy development and day-to-day operations.
My education, volunteer service, and lifelong professional background that has focused on community service as a professor and practitioner has helped me in my role as a city council member.
Hickory is like many cities that have economic disparities. These disparities make it essential for public officials to focus on not only growth and economic prosperity but also work on ways to assist those who need a hand up for all to be able to work, participate and thrive.
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
Communication and transparency.
Though I feel that the city does a good job of communicating and releasing information to the public regularly, my priority would be to work on further improving information-sharing to all people in Hickory.
We need to be aware that not everyone has access to the same social media avenues, internet, and other communication outlets.
Case in point would be the bond projects. Being on the council, I know why things have been slowed down or moved up. Many times it is due to outside entities that we need approvals from — railroad, NCDOT, etc. The more we can share about what is happening the more folks will feel engaged.
A positive example is the Trivium industrial park bond project.
Corning manufacturing — yes, they will have a new facility here in Hickory — has a brand new facility at Trivium, and we attracted a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical company from Germany. Both these entities will be adding at least 200 good paying jobs in Hickory.
More companies are also considering basing their facilities at Trivium. I am hoping to be part of making sure everyone has access to this kind of information.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solution(s) would you support?
As we attract new companies and organizations here, we need to grow our skilled labor population.
At this point, there are 3,000 unfilled jobs in Hickory. If we cannot find the workforce to fill these jobs, companies and businesses will look elsewhere.
Some of the solutions are already in motion:
The award winning Manufacturing Solutions Center is a wonderful example of a way many entities both public and private worked together to establish a workforce training facility.
K-64 which is an education training initiative is also bringing businesses, educational entities (k-12 and CVCC and Lenoir-Rhyne University), and other community partners together to address this workforce issue.
The Catawba County Chamber of Commerce is holding fairs and events to target veterans and other potential job seekers to make Hickory their home. It has so far, been successful in bringing families here to fill jobs.
We need to continue on this path to attract and retain workers in Hickory. Being in higher education, this is a focus of mine and look forward to continuing to work in this area.
Do you believe the city council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
Yes. I am constantly amazed at how responsive Hickory is to its citizens concerns.
In my short tenure in the Ward 2 seat, if I have a constituent who has a concern, I will connect them with the proper department and entity and have, to date, seen, almost in all cases, an immediate response.
When folks are not pleased, it usually is because their request does not fall under City of Hickory jurisdiction.
Can responsiveness be improved? Of course. Again, I feel communication and transparency is at the crux of folks feeling that they are being heard.
I have witnessed numerous ways the city responds to issues and concerns that citizens bring to the council and staff.
Many program initiatives and pilot projects have arisen from these concerns. The police department has a relatively new coordinated program to address the drug problem in our area. They are partnering with Behavioral Health and other substance abuse agencies to address addiction by looking for treatment paths vs. the criminal justice route.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
Yes.
I have been impressed with the city’s budgeting process which is fully public. Throughout the year there are updates and status reports that are presented at city council.
The city is very careful about making sure we are fiscally sound. We consistently stay within the best practice contingency fund level.
The city staff is constantly looking for efficiencies and ways to cut costs. This includes partnering with other entities where it makes sense. E.g.: sharing fire training facilities with other municipalities.
Our excellent bond rating that was secured recently is a clear example of how our city ranks among other cities.
Ernie Masche
Note: Masche is a contract photographer for the Hickory Daily Record.
Age: 56
Occupation: Professional Sports Photographer & Porsche Certified Sales Consultant
Education: Graduate of Hickory High, 1981; Graduate of CVCC, 1986
Current and previous political/community involvement:
Lifetime Patriot Member, NRA
North Carolina Lifetime Sportsman
Lifetime Member, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society
Present: Member, Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Club
Present: Member, Catawba County GOP Century Club
2017 — Present: Co-Director, Annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC
2014 — Present: Member, Catawba Valley Sports Hall of Fame
2014 — Present: Member, Hickory Metro Sports Commission
2000 — Present: Member, Academy of Model Aeronautics and Past President of West Hickory Aeromodelers
2013 — 2018: NCHSAA Basketball Official, Piedmont Association
2002-2006: Cub Scouts Den Leader & Cubmaster of Pack 1
2003-2005: Basketball & Soccer Coach, Hickory Recreation Department
2003: Cubmaster and Pack of the Year in Lakeland District
Candidate website/social media/contact info:
Cell — 828-310-8823
Email — erniemasche@gmail.comWebsite — ErnieMasche.comFacebook — @MascheWARD2Instagram — hkyward2Twitter — @ErnieMasche
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
I started and ran my own company for 23 years before selling it.
I negotiated contracts and closed deals with several corporations in the top-50 of the Fortune 500. I sold my business to stay at home in Hickory and take care of my aging parents.
I’ve always felt that my personality and business experience could be a great asset for the city of Hickory.
In my personal life, God and my family have always been the most important to me. I pray daily for different things including my friends and those in need. When I toured the NASCAR circuit as a photographer, I was fortunate to meet the late Davey Allison. I believe like he said, “there was nothing that he and the Lord could not handle.”
I firmly believe that we are “One Nation Under God” and I will carry these values to city council if I’m blessed enough to be elected.
My dad was a veteran and he taught me to always respect our leaders and our flag while remembering the sacrifices made by others for our freedoms. I believe if we rely on these conservative principles, we will favor a greater chance of both economic and spiritual prosperity.
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
I believe we need to invest more time and assets to help business owners stay in Hickory and start more new small businesses in Hickory.
We also need to continue to attract more high tech and cutting edge technology businesses to our area.
This will provide more diverse career opportunities for our well-educated youth that are still leaving Hickory at a high rate.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solution(s) would you support?
Our motto, “Life, Well Crafted,” is what our standard should be.
It is hard to drive into Hickory and see so many homeless people and believe that we are living up to our motto. A well-crafted life should be available to everyone, including our homeless, our youth and our retirees.
I will support any solution that goes back to the core values that made Hickory great. We need to create an environment where our citizens can have full confidence in our All-America City again.
The youth need opportunities for careers — not just jobs — and a safe area to start a family.
The retirees need their taxes to stay low due to their fixed income.
The homeless need opportunities to rehabilitate themselves with easy access to mental health and addiction treatment centers so they can be productive members of society again. We need to address this homeless issue with the same energy and attitude Hickory exhibited with Polio in 1944. That was “The Miracle of Hickory” and a massive success.
It’s time we do it again.
Do you believe the city council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
I believe we need better communication between the citizens of Hickory and our local government.
When elected, I will commit to holding a quarterly town hall to hear how citizens can help solve our problems.
As a candidate, I’ve read and heard complaints about our city. I want to steer these conversations into talking about solutions instead of amplifying any negative energy.
As a salesman, it’s been my job to turn “no” to “maybe” and “maybe” to “yes.”
I will bring that attitude to city council so we can get things done.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
In 2014 I supported the Boost Hickory Bond Referendum. Today, I am disappointed with the slow progress and now drastic alterations to the original plans.
You and I were sold the Riverwalk as the primary feature that would include commercial, retail, and entertainment venues along the waterfront east and west of 321.
Now, we only see a fraction of those plans built as an elevated walking bridge that does not even reach 321. When our leaders sell us on an idea this big, we should be able to trust them to commit and follow through.
As a salesman, it is critical to my future success to deliver what I promise. That is how one creates trust with the public, and how I plan to help us win again as a city.
