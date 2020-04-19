The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, but the meeting will be anything but “regular.”
With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increasing in Burke County, local governments in the area have had to figure out how to continue doing business. Commissioners held their pre-agenda meeting earlier this month on a virtual meeting platform.
One of the features of a monthly county commissioners meeting is public comments. It’s a chance for members of the public to address the board about an issue or concern but commissioners typically don’t respond after the comment.
And even though Tuesday’s meeting will be a virtual meeting, the public comments portion of the meeting will be included.
A meeting notice from the county said to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders and open meetings law, the regular meeting previously set had to be cancelled and a special virtual meeting will take its place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
“The Board of Commissioners and county staff are working diligently to ensure operational continuity in these challenging and uncertain times,” a meeting notice from the county said.
The virtual meeting platform used for the meeting will be Zoom. It’s a popular meeting platform that schools, universities, businesses and governments have been using since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Zoom provides video, phone and chat services through a cloud-based and peer-to-peer software platform, according to information from the county.
Comments received by the deadline will be read aloud by the clerk during the virtual meeting, according to information from the county.
County residents who want to address the commissioners during the “Informal Public Comments” portion of the meeting can submit their comments to board Clerk Kay Draughn by 3 p.m. on Tuesday by either:
» Emailing Draughn at kay.draughn@burkenc.org
» US Mail: Burke County, Attn: Kay Draughn, P.O. Box 219, Morganton, NC 28680
» Hand-deliver to Burke County Governmental Offices, second floor of 200 Avery Ave., Morganton.
Residents can watch and/or listen to the virtual meeting by:
» Joining the Zoom platform by computer or telephone (contact Draughn at 828-764-9354 or kay.draughn@burkenc.org for connection credentials by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, first-come first-served; or
» Watch the live stream on the county’s YouTube channel, BurkeCountyNC; or
» Watch the recorded meeting on COMPAS Cable Channel 2 and Spectrum Cable Channel 192.
Tutorials for using Zoom can be found at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/206618765-Zoom-Video-Tutorials.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is located atwww.burkenc.org/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Commissioners-2.
