HICKORY – Adult Children of Aging Parents' October meeting will focus on "The Balancing Act: Work, Home and Caring for Aging Parents."
The meeting will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Kingston Residence, 904 Second St. NE, Hickory.
Taking care of your aging parents can be difficult, and you may need some help. Program presenters will be Beth Harris Brandes, MSW, consultant; and Cynthia Eades, Director of Human Relations, Catawba County. They will discuss available resources in the community.
ACAP Hickory provides information, resources, support and community for adult children as they care for aging parents and for themselves. ACAP Hickory usually meets the second Tuesday of each month, 5:30-7 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church at 2780 North Center St.
While the free monthly educational programs are designed for adult-child caregivers, programs are open to all. Advance registration is requested in order to facilitate planning. To register for ACAP Hickory programs, email info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com or call 828-610-5741.
October Sponsors are Brookdale Northeast, Brookdale Home Health and Brookdale Falling Creek
