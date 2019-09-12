HICKORY — The AARP is seeking retirees who want to be volunteer tax preparers.
AARP tax preparers of Catawba County prepare taxes at three locations from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at Catawba County Library in Newton, Thursdays at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory, and Fridays at the West Hickory Senior Center. They volunteer from the first of February to April 15. Some work at all three sites, while others at only one.
Volunteer tax preparers should be somewhat computer proficient, have an e-mail address and wi-fi, and have at least prepared their own tax returns at some point.
Volunteers can receive mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours in the tax season. Training begins in late October.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Rebecca Reeves at 828-381-3113 or reboreeves@gmail.com or visit the AARP website.
