Lenoir-Rhyne prepares for homecoming celebration
HICKORY – Lenoir-Rhyne University welcomes alumni, families, students, friends, and fans to campus for Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 4-5.
The full weekend of festivities include tailgating and a parade and will be headlined by LR’s football game against University of Virginia-Wise in Moretz Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. Game tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger, are available at lrbears.com/tickets. The events are free and open to the public except as otherwise noted.
All the pageantry of homecoming will be on full display, with the parade as a traditional focal point. Traveling through campus, it will feature many entries and generations of Bears lining the parade route.
While the LR vs. UVa-Wise game is the centerpiece of the weekend schedule, a full slate of activities will provide students and their families, alumni, and college groups with many opportunities to enjoy the occasion.
Friday, Oct. 4
Homecoming activities begin Friday with the 31st annual Hanley H. Painter/Bear Memorial Golf Tournament at Lake Hickory Country Club – Catawba Springs Golf Course. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The entry fee of $125 per person includes lunch and registration is required.
While students will celebrate homecoming all week with special programming, key events for Family Weekend begins with check-in from 4-5 p.m. on campus followed by a reception with Fred Whitt, university president. Registration is required. At 6 p.m., the School of Nursing will host its Junior Class Service of Dedication at Grace Chapel, and at 7 p.m., the Broseph Band will perform at the lawn of Russell House.
The 18th Annual Bears Club Gala will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at Bears Club Pavilion on campus. This event features music, dancing, and fundraising, with both a live and silent auction. Tickets are $40 per person, with a young alumni rate of $20 per person for alumni who graduated 2000 through 2019.
From 7 to 9 p.m., there is also a homecoming kickoff party at Blowing Rock Draft House, located in Hollar Mill, Hickory. Admission is free; registration is required.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Pre-game festivities will take place all around campus and the surrounding neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 5. At 10 a.m. gather on Stasavich Place in front of Shuford Gymnasium to watch the annual LR homecoming parade.
The 2019 Sports Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at 11 a.m. in a ceremony at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Inductees are alumni Crystal Clary ’05, Bill Davis ’66, Audrey Kreske ’03, Vernon Long ’72, Tom Lumsden ’71 and Lauren McLelland Mauldin ’08.
Before the football game, the Office of Alumni Engagement will host its annual tailgate for alumni and Family Weekend guests. The tailgate runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaw Plaza, in front of the Cromer Center. A free barbecue lunch, family-friendly games, and music are part of the entertainment. Registration is required.
Following the game, there will be 100 years of football celebration for former football players and their guests at the new Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center. Additionally, alumni for the Theta Chi fraternity will host an evening event at Warehouse 18 for $25 per person. Registration for both events is required. In addition, the Western Piedmont Symphony will host its evening performance at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. The event will feature guest artist and LR alumnus Gregory Knight ’83, bass-baritone opera vocalist and pianist, with tickets starting at $22.
Visit lr.edu/homecoming for additional information and to register for events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.