A truck overturned on U.S. Hwy. 321 around 2 p.m., slowing traffic on U.S. 321 in Hickory.
This was a single-vehicle accident and one person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Ericka Heath. She said the road should reopen by 3:30 Tuesday.
Hickory police, Hickory firefighters and Catawba County EMS workers are on the scene.
