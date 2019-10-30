CLAREMONT - The City of Claremont will host the 36th annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. The parade will line up at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and East Main Street (U.S. 70), begin at Claremont Elementary School and travel westbound ending at North Oxford Street.
The grand marshal this year is Claremont Public Services Director Tom Winkler. He will be retiring this next year after serving the City of Claremont for almost 29 years. He will lead the parade with his family and crew and with the Bunker Hill High School Color Guard in front of him. The rest of the parade will be filled with local officials and groups, bands, tractors, floats, dancers, fun characters, interesting and unique vehicles and more.
Local businesses and vendors will be open serving everything from sandwiches, burgers, pizza and coffee to funnel cakes, kettle corn and cold treats. Vendors will be open in City Hall parking lot from noon until after the parade, and Santa Claus will be at City Hall for a meet and greet from 1-2 p.m. before joining the parade on his sleigh. A special addition this year is a center stage at City Hall that will announce the parade participants as they come by.
Applications to participate in the parade are open until Nov. 23. You can find the application on the website, at City Hall or by emailing kmiller@cityofclaremont.org.
On the Net: www.cityofclaremont.org
