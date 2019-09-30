Photographer David Moser snapped photos at the Country Fried Comedy and Buffet to benefit the Hickory Soup Kitchen held at the Market on Main, the fifth annual Footcandle Film Festival at Drendel Auditorium, Shakespeare in the Park: "Love's Labour Lost" at Southside Park and the Banoak PTO fall festival at Fred T. Foard High School.
Hoppin' Around Hickory: Sept. 30 edition
