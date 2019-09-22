NEWTON – Does your head spin when you think of all the different ways to watch TV? Do you wish you knew more about the technology behind today’s media systems?
The Catawba County Library will address these considerations at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the St. Stephens Branch Library (3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory). The presentation is free and open to the public.
The program’s main goal is to provide an overview of several popular streaming options, which many people now use as alternatives to traditional cable and satellite TV services. The workshop will explain basic terms and concepts, introduce subscription offerings like Sling TV and Netflix, and mention hardware and devices that may be required, like Roku, a Fire TV Stick, and indoor or outdoor antennas. The program will also share no-cost library resources for viewing movies and TV series.
For more information, call 828-465-8664.
