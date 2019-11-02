NEWTON — A loud “Wooo!” was all that Fred T. Foard volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi could say at the start of an interview following the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state quarterfinal match against visiting South Rowan. It was as much exuberance as it was relief after the Tigers swept South Rowan 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 to advance to Tuesday’s 2A West Regional.
After their elimination in the quarterfinals the last two seasons, the West No. 1 seeded Tigers (30-1) will play in the regional for the first time since winning the 3A state title in 2005. Foard will host No. 2 seed Brevard (26-5) for the right to play in the 2A state championship. The West winner will face the East Regional winner between East No. 1 seed Wheatmore (27-2) and No. 3 Ayden-Grifton (21-5), also scheduled for Tuesday. The 2A championship match will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Capel Arena at Fayetteville State University. South Rowan ends its season with a program-best 28-2 record.
“That’s just awesome,” said Lombardi, who was a freshman on the 2005 Foard team. “I didn’t see how it could be anything but a big game for them, coming into the fourth round the third year in a row and having that in the back of your mind.”
Lombardi said her team prepared for the match by watching a video of Tim Tebow talking about how to win games.
“It’s not just skill, or how good you are,” Lombardi said about the teaching moment. “A team can be better than you, but if you don’t have heart and a desire to win, then you’re not going to be successful … I think that’s what pumped them up and got them ready to go.”
Junior outside hitter Michelle Thao, who had nine kills, six digs and two aces, admitted a sigh of relief in getting past the quarterfinals.
“It feels so good,” Thao said. “The past couple of rounds we’ve been playing very hard. Knowing that we’ve never been past the fourth round, we had that goal to do it, and we did it.”
The Tigers applied pressure from the start with a spike from Sierra Ward in the middle and two aces by Haley Johnston. Kills from Thao and Megan Dorsey and a block by Martina Foster pushed the lead to 9-2 and had the Raiders looking for answers with a timeout. But there were none to be found, as Foard put down six aces in the set and Thao had five kills in the set. Foard led by as many as 11 before closing it out.
The onslaught continued in set two, which began with four different players registering kills early, highlighted by a Thao smash to the face of a Raiders' back line player to make it 10-6. Looking for holes on the court to find their own offense, the Raiders committed four hitting errors that helped the Foard lead grow to 15-8. When the Raiders were able to get the ball to the net, they were often met by blockers. Ward had a pair of blocks and Dorsey added a kill off the block to push the advantage to 20-8 and Foard went on to win by 12.
Raiders coach Jenna Horne admitted her offensive players began to show frustration at the inability to get kills to the floor.
“They’re very good defensively,” said Horne. “We’re not used to seeing that. Our hitters had a hard time finding a hole to put the ball down in.”
Sarah Lingle had 12 digs for the Tigers with Dara Shaffer and Dorsey each getting seven. Thao, who had six digs, said the mentality of the defensive back line is not to allow points to score on them individually.
“My mentality at the back line is, 'she can’t kill on me,'” said Thao. “I have to get that ball. I think that’s what the mentality is for every player back there … We’re going to pick it up and we’re going to kill it.”
South Rowan took its first lead of the match in the third set and ran out to a 4-0 lead. It stayed at that margin before Foard seized momentum with a wild play on the back line. A Tigers return was on the verge of failing when Haley Johnston made a wild charge past the back line and threw a fist in an effort to get the ball over her head and save the rally. The flailing attempt not only succeeded, but it trickled over the top and onto the Raiders' court for the point. Johnston followed with an ace to get Foard within 11-10 and sent the crowd into a frenzy and South Rowan into a timeout.
Lombardi said the play exemplified the heart she wanted her team to play with.
“That wasn’t the only hustle play that we had,” Lombardi said. “That just showed how much we want this. In that moment, she turned it around for us.”
Back-to-back kills from Thao and Dorsey put the Tigers ahead for good at 17-16 and Foard finished up the match with a 9-2 run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.