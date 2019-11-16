MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite playing their first game without heralded recruit James Wiseman, the No. 13 Memphis Tigers had little trouble with Alcorn State.
That’s what happens when you have the top recruiting class in the nation.
Freshman Lester Quinones had 21 points and 10 rebounds and fellow freshman Precious Achiuwa added 20 points Saturday, sending No. 13 Memphis to a 102-56 romp over Alcorn State.
Wiseman was sidelined because of eligibility issues, but Memphis hardly missed him in bouncing back from its first defeat of the season, an 82-74 loss to Oregon on Tuesday night.
“His presence is huge. Seven-footer in the paint. His dominance obviously wasn’t felt,” Quinones said of not having the 7-foot-1 Wiseman. “I feel like other guys stepped up.”
Maryland 80, Oakland 50
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — If there’s been one discernable flaw about the play of No. 7 Maryland this season, it’s that the Terrapins have been slow to take charge against lesser opponents.
Such was the case again Saturday, although part of the problem was the deliberate pace set by Oakland.
Once Maryland got rolling, however, the outcome was never in doubt. Combining a balanced attack with a strong defensive effort, the Terrapins breezed to an 80-50 victory.
After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.
Despite the solid start, coach Mark Turgeon knows his team can play better — especially at the outset. In this one, the Golden Grizzlies broke to an early 16-12 lead and trailed only 24-22 late in the first half.
“They wanted to play a slow game,” Turgeon said. “We figured out how to get the game going a little faster.”
Still, Turgeon can’t help but notice a trend in Maryland’s games thus far.
Virginia 60, Columbia 42
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff showed flashes of what he can do offensively for No. 9 Virginia last year.
This season, with increased opportunities, he’s turning into one of the Cavaliers’ top offensive weapons.
“Points, if they come, they come, and if they don’t and we still get the win, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Huff said.
Huff and Mamadi Diakite each scored 13 points Saturday and Virginia beat Columbia 60-42.
“I was very impressed with the presence he had on the court,” Lions coach Jim Engles said. “I thought they used him well on ball screens and he just had a really good presence. He didn’t get sped up. It was very obvious to see that he knew what the next action was. He’s a really talented kid.”
Huff did some scoring with a baby hook he worked on during the offseason. He made his only 3-point attempt and caught a pass from Kihei Clark for a reverse alley-oop dunk. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked five shots in just under 20 minutes of action.
“He definitely makes my job a little bit easier,” said Clark, the team’s point guard. “He can also space the floor and shoot the three, so that makes it hard on defenders for sure.”
Clark added 10 points and five assists for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.
Villanova 78, Ohio 54
PHILADELPHIA — Less than 72 hours after a humbling loss to one team from Ohio, Villanova used two of its young standouts to win against another squad from the Buckeye State.
Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead No. 10 Villanova past Ohio 78-54 on Saturday.
The win came after a 76-51 road loss to No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday night. Villanova fell behind the Buckeyes early and never recovered.
After a sluggish start Saturday, Villanova (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead.
Tennessee 75, Washington 62
TORONTO — Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Lamonte Turner had 16 points and Tennessee upset No. 20 Washington 75-62 on Saturday in Toronto.
Yves Pons scored 15 points, John Fulkerson had 14 and Turner added seven rebounds and eight assists as the Volunteers improved to 3-0 and handed Washington its first loss in three games this season.
The game was the middle feature in the James Naismith Hall of Fame Classic, an NCAA triple header at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto, home of the defending NBA-champion Raptors.
Washington, which began its season with a neutral-site win over ranked Baylor, didn’t fare so well north of the border, falling behind by as many as 14 against the Volunteers.
The Huskies struggled for the second straight game. Washington overcome an awful offensive first half to pull away for a 56-46 win over Mount St. Mary’sTuesday.
LSU 75, Nicholls State 65
BATON ROUGE, La. — Darius Days had a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 23 LSU beat Nicholls State 75-65 on Saturday.
Emmitt Williams added 11 points and a season-best 12 boards for the Tigers (2-1).
Skylar Mays was the leading scorer for the Tigers (2-1) with 18 points. Trendon Watford scored 17 points — all but three in the first half — for LSU.
Dexter McClanahan was the top scorer for the Colonels (2-2) with 20 points. D’Angelo Hunter had 15 points for Nicholls State.
The Tigers took control of the game by scoring ten consecutive points in the second half to break a 48-48 tie. Days had two field goals in this stretch. The Colonels came no closer than five points the rest of the game.
Nicholls State took a 29-21 lead in the first half after scoring nine consecutive points. McClanahan made two baskets, including a 3-pointer, during that stretch.
