Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... RUTHERFORD COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN ALEXANDER COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... CLEVELAND COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 915 PM EST. * AT 822 PM EST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BLOWING ROCK TO 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MORGANTON TO 10 MILES EAST OF COLUMBUS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LENOIR, MORGANTON, FOREST CITY, RUTHERFORDTON, LONGVIEW, SAWMILLS, GRANITE FALLS, VALDESE, SPINDALE AND GAMEWELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SCATTERED TREES AND POWER LINES WILL BE BLOWN DOWN IN THE WARNED AREA. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE AN INTERIOR ROOM. PLEASE REPORT DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL, OR FLOODING TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG BY CALLING TOLL FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, OR BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR TWEET IT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST FOR WESTERN AND THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA...AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH