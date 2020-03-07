GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to stun Florida 71-70 on Saturday.
The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.
Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida followed with a shot-clock violation on the other end, giving the Wildcats a chance to take their first lead of the game.
Brooks missed a driving layup, and Montgomery’s tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket for a 71-70 lead.
Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 74
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt finally won back-to-back games, so coach Jerry Stackhouse hopes the Commodores can surprise people in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.
Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to consecutive wins for the first time since December with an 83-74 victory over South Carolina in a regular-season finale on Saturday.
“Let’s go catch white lightning, man,” Stackhouse said of the SEC tournament at nearby Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “We want to make it where they stop coming to Nashville because we’ve got that type of fan support here.”
Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15) won back-to-back league games for the first time since February 2018 when it beat Mississippi State and Florida.
Pippen hit a career-high 15 of 16 from the foul line.
“Just being able to attack, getting mismatches, seeing the bigs, knowing that they’re going to jump if I pump-fake and trying to get contact,” Pippen said when asked how he got to the foul line so much. “And just knowing that when we’re in the bonus I know I’ve got to keep attacking.”
Saben Lee added 19 points for the Commodores, who beat Alabama on Tuesday.
Lee erupted for a career-high 38 points in his previous game.
He scored the game’s first basket, but then missed seven straight shots from the floor before heating up in the second half.
LSU 94, Georgia 64
BATON ROUGE, La. — Marlon Taylor scored a career-high 30 points in his final home game to lead LSU to a 94-64 Southeastern Conference victory against Georgia on Saturday.
Taylor, who was averaging fewer than five points per game this season, made 10 of his 17 field goal attempts. In addition, Taylor sank a career-high three 3-pointer. Taylor scored 21 points in the second half when the Tigers (21-10, 12-6) doubled their 15-point halftime lead.
“Today was a special game, the last game in the PMAC,” Taylor said. “I used to score 30 (points) a lot. Today, I was just trying to get the win. I was trying to give the team everything I could. I had a good feeling early on.”
Skylar Mays, who also played his last home game, contributed 19 points and six rebounds. Both Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford scored 13 points.
“That was fun,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Marlon was unbelievable. He’ll get a bunch of credit for the 30 points, but he did a tremendous job defensively. We made shots. It certainly helps when you make shots. We were able to get our defense set too. When our defense is set, we are not terrible.”
Anthony Edwards was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13) with 17 points. Rayshaun Hammonds was the only other Georgia player in double figures with 12.
Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 69
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wendell Mitchell scored 25 points and Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 77-69 on Saturday in the teams’ regular-season finale.
The Aggies (16-14, 10-8 Southeastern) trailed 28-21 with a little more than three minutes remaining until halftime before outscoring the Razorbacks 12-2 headed to the locker room. A&M’s scoring flurry was capped by Josh Nebo’s offensive rebound and dunk as time expired in the first half.
Emanuel Miller made four free throws and Mitchell made two layups in that span in shoving the Aggies to a surprising halftime lead. The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 44-39 in the second half, despite Mason Jones scoring 30 points for Arkansas (19-12, 7-11).
The Aggies, led by Miller’s 10 boards, outrebounded the Razorbacks 41-25 and avenged a 69-59 loss at Arkansas to begin SEC play on Jan. 4.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks started the season 12-1 under first-year coach Eric Musselman but wound up with a losing record in league play. Still, they won three of their last five games to close out the regular season despite Saturday’s setback, and fans have reason for optimism moving forward under Musselman.
Texas A&M: The Aggies wrapped up a successful regular season under first-year coach Buzz Williams, finishing with a winning record in SEC play for the first time since 2016. When A&M lost to Harvard, Temple, Fairfield and Texas in four straight games in late November and early December, some fans wondered if the Aggies would win a league game. They wound up winning 10, their most since finishing 13-5 in 2016.
Up next
The Razorbacks play in next week’s SEC tournament at a time and against an opponent to be determined later Saturday.
The Aggies play in next week’s SEC tournament at a time and against an opponent to be determined later Saturday.
