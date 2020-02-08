KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as No. 15 Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games and end its recent history of frustration in this building.
The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.
Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wiildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.
The Wildcats’ last victory over Tennessee in Knoxville came when a top-ranked Kentucky team featuring future NBA stars Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns won 66-48 on February 2015. That Kentucky team went on to carry an unbeaten record into an NCAA semifinal loss to Wisconsin.
Quickley was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 15 points, Johnny Juzang had a career-high 13 and Ashton Hagans added 10.
Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee, which lost for the fourth time in its last five games. Jordan Bowden and Josh Fulkerson added 16 poiints each.
Kentucky led 37-30 at halftime by outscoring the Vols 20-10 in the paint. Tennessee stayed within striking distance by getting to the line continually and putting Kentucky in foul trouble.
Tennessee made 12 of 16 free throws during a first half in which Kentucky committed 14 fouls, with Fulkerson drawing 10 of them. Reserve forward Nate Sestina already had three fouls and five other Kentucky players had two fouls each by halftime.
Kentucky owned a 10-point lead in the second half until a pair of 3-pointers by Vescovi got the Vols to within 51-47 with 9:12 left. Vescovi’s first 3-pointer came from well over 30 feet away with the shot clock expiring. His second came after Tennessee missed two 3-point attempts earlier in the possession, with Vescovi saving the ball from going out of bounds at one point.
The Wildcats were still clinging to a four-point lead when Nick Richards got fouled with 7:59 left. Richards made the first of two free throws and missed the second, but Juzang got the offensive rebound and scored to make it 56-49.
Tennessee was within five points again when Bowden missed a 3-pointer with 2:24 left. Kentucky outscored the Vols 11-3 the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats committed so many fouls in the first half that someone was going to have to provide a spark off the bench. Juzang stepped up by making all four of his shots and scoring more than twice as many points as he ever had before. The freshman guard’s previous career high was six against Georgia on Jan. 21.
Tennessee: The Vols squandered a big chance to boost their postseason credentials as their hopes for a third straight NCAA Tournament bid fade. Tennessee entered the day 65th in the NET rankings, which are used as an evaluation tool in the NCAA Tournament selection process.
Up next
Kentucky is at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Tennessee hosts Arkansas on Tuesday.
Kansas 60, TCU 46
FORT WORTH, Texas — Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU 60-46 on Saturday for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory.
Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.
Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.
Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and PJ Fuller 10. Kevin Samuel was scoreless but had 10 rebounds.
Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.
Self is 700-214 in 27 seasons overall, including his time at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.
The go-ahead run by Kansas, part of a longer 20-5 spurt when the Horned Frogs missed eight shots in a row during a scoring drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes, started with a game-tying dunk by Azubuike before Dotson had a steal and a breakaway layup.
The next four baskets for the Jayhawks were dunks by Azubuike for an 18-11 lead midway through the first half. When he had another rim-rattling basket with 1:38 left, Kansas led 26-13.
Nembhard got the Frogs to within 44-40 with seven minutes left on a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. That spurt included Nembhard’s ally-oop pass to Fuller for a flying layup after Dotson’s bad pass.
But Kansas scored 12 in a row after that, seven by Dotson.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, missing their first eight shots. But they were down only 6-4 when Azubuike made a layup almost five minutes into the game.
TCU: Since starting 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time, the Horned Frogs have lost seven of eight games overall, including a loss at Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Up next
Kansas is at No. 13 West Virginia on Wednesday night.
TCU plays at Texas Tech on Monday night.
Auburn 91, LSU 90
AUBURN, Ala. — J’Von McCormick’s floater bounced high off the rim before finally going through the net, one last bit of suspense in a game and a performance filled with it.
McCormick’s basket with 0.1 second left in overtime lifted No. 11 Auburn to a 91-90 win over No. 18 LSU in a dramatic Southeastern Conference showdown Saturday.
“I felt like it came off my hands pretty good,” said McCormick, who is from New Orleans. “I work on those shots all the time, so it was just nothing to me.”
Before that, he made three consecutive 3-pointers in a 20-second span to help force overtime.
Up next
LSU hosts Missouri Tuesday night.
Auburn hosts in-state rival Alabama Wednesday night.
Michigan 77, Michigan State 68
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan to a scrappy 77-68 victory over No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday.
Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch but shot just 5 of 18 from the field.
Michigan’s recent home woes have been largely because of poor outside shooting. That changed in a big way Saturday. The Wolverines went 11 of 28 from 3-point range while Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) was only 6 of 23.
The Spartans have lost three games in a row.
Michigan State only had one lead — 1-0 early in the game. Michigan led 29-23 at halftime, and although the Spartans pulled within one in the second half, they lost to the Wolverines for the first time in five meetings.
Jon Teske, who had not scored to that point, threw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk to put Michigan up 46-40. A putback by Brandon Johns capped a 19-8 run that made it 58-46.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans were unlucky to catch Michigan on one of the Wolverines’ best shooting days of late, but Michigan State’s struggles on the offensive end may be a bigger concern. The Spartans shot 33 percent from the floor.
Michigan: It was a crucial win for the Wolverines and new coach Juwan Howard. They’ve been near the bottom of the league standings after an impressive nonconference start. With Livers back, they’ll hope for a strong finish.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
That nation’s top-ranked team in the preseason, the Spartans will likely drop some more after a pair of losses this week.
Up next
Michigan State: The Spartans face another tough road game Tuesday night against No. 20 Illinois.
Michigan: The Wolverines play at Northwestern on Wednesday night.
Florida State 99, Miami 81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 on Saturday for a season sweep.
Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11, knocking down three 3-pointers, for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.
Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points, Harlond Beverly had 14 and Dejan Vasiljevic scored 12 on 5-of-13 shooting.
Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.
Up next
Miami plays host to Boston College on Wednesday.
Florida State is at No. 7 Duke on Monday.
Oklahoma 69, West Virginia 59
NORMAN, Okla. — Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.
Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.
Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy — as well as Doolittle — took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.
Up next
West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday.
Oklahoma hosts Iowa State on Wednesday. The Sooners fell 81-68 at the Cyclones on Jan. 11. Oklahoma hasn’t beaten the Cyclones since 2018.
No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that swept No. 6 Dayton to a 71-65 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday, keeping the Flyers unbeaten atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two closest calls.
Crutcher’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens’ court. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game.
Up next
Saint Louis hosts La Salle next Saturday. The Billikens won at La Salle 77-76 in overtime on Jan. 29.
Dayton completes a stretch of three straight home games by hosting second-place Rhode Island on Tuesday. It’s the first time they’ve met this season.
No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64
PHILADELPHIA — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 12 Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday.
Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.
Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.
The teams were meeting for the 118th time, but it was the first matchup when both were ranked in the AP Top 25.
Powell knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 46-42 with 10:18 left, but the Seton Hall star went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 9:31 to play. Powell re-entered with 4:54 left and Seton Hall still ahead by four, 55-51, when Mamukelashvili twice followed his own miss before finishing off the glass for a 57-51 advantage.
The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, flexed his muscles heading back downcourt after a key basket in the contest.
The Pirates’ lead was still six when Bey drained a 3 from the right wing to cut it in half, 61-58, with 1:39 left. Powell then air-balled a 3 just before the shot clock went off and Bey missed on a drive before McKnight’s two free throws made it 63-58 with 49.1 seconds left. After a Gillespie miss, Shavar Reynolds Jr. clinched it with two free throws with 36.5 remaining.
Villanova trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half when Powell’s 3 from the top of the key put the Pirates ahead 20-10 with 10:36 remaining. But the Wildcats’ offense took over from that point. They pulled even at 25 on Gillespie’s two free throws with 2:23 left before a Bey jumper made it 27-25.
Then, the sold-out crowd of 20,706 erupted at the Wells Fargo Center when Jermaine Samuels stripped Powell, leading to a fast-break dunk by Bey that made it 29-25. The half ended with the Wildcats up 31-27.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: The Pirates have seven regular-season games remaining before the Big East Tournament, where they will be seeking their fourth conference title. Seton Hall, a projected No. 3 seed in Saturday’s NCAA bracket reveal, is vying for its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Pirates will be looking to make it past the first weekend for the first time in that stretch.
Seton Hall last won the Big East title in 2016 when its defeated the Wildcats in the conference title game. Villanova went on to win the national championship that season.
Villanova: The Wildcats also were a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA bracket reveal. Villanova, winner of the 2016 and 2018 national championship, has made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons and 14 of the last 15.
Up next
Seton Hall: Hosts No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday night.
Villanova: Hosts Marquette at their on-campus arena on Wednesday night.
