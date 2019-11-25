FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Few teams have had success scoring touchdowns against the Patriots this season.
Add the NFL’s top-ranked offense to that list.
The Patriots held the Cowboys without a TD for the first time this season, Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and New England beat Dallas 13-9 on Sunday.
It was New England’s 18th straight regular-season victory at home. The Patriots (10-1) have won 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons dating back to 2003 and surpassed the San Francisco 49ers (16 seasons from 1983-98) for the most consecutive years with at least 10 wins.
Dallas (6-5) had a chance to take the lead late. But facing fourth-and-11 on its own 25 with 1:50 left, Dak Prescott’s 20-yard completion to Amari Cooper was nullified after an official review.
The Patriots, who struggled offensively in their win over Philadelphia last week, played without two key receivers after Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were ruled out with injuries. Brady made the most of what he had, tossing a first-quarter touchdown pass to rookie N’Keal Harry and completing a 32-yard pass to rookie Jakobi Meyers.
Brady finished 17 of 37 for 190 yards. Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 93 yards. Sony Michel rushed 20 times for 85 yards.
Brady has been critical of the offense’s output in recent weeks. Coming away with wins is enough for him right now.
“I think every team develops at different times,” Brady said. “I think we take the challenges as they come and try to do the best we can. ... I’m happy we came away with more points than them.”
Up next
Cowboys: Host the Bills on Thanksgiving.
Patriots: Visit the Texans next Sunday.
49ers 37, Packers 8
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A strip sack on the opening drive that set up a touchdown got the San Francisco 49ers off to a rousing start to a grueling three-game stretch.
A near flawless performance by Jimmy Garoppolo and a dominant performance by the defense finished off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Garoppolo threw two long touchdown passes and the San Francisco harassed Rodgers into one of the worst performances of his brilliant career, leading the 49ers to a 37-8 victory over the Packers on Sunday in the first of three straight games against first-place teams.
“Apparently nobody has to play us. We just have to play everybody. We’re just the punching bag people come punch on,” said cornerback Richard Sherman, clearly piqued by the talk of how difficult San Francisco’s upcoming opponents are.
“We don’t worry about the outside noise. We understand what kind of team we have and we don’t worry about the opponent because you can’t control what they do.”
Garoppolo connected on a 42-yard touchdown strike to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter and a 61-yarder to George Kittle in the third to start this stretch for San Francisco (10-1) off on a high note.
Following this game against the first-place Packers (8-3), the Niners will travel to Baltimore (8-2) and New Orleans (9-2) the next two weeks in a stretch that will go a long way to determining whether San Francisco will be able to hold off Seattle (9-2) in a tight NFC West race.
Up next
Packers: At New York Giants on Sunday.
49ers: At Baltimore on Sunday.
Titans 42, Jaguars 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans scored touchdowns so fast and furiously quarterback Ryan Tannehill needed a little help recalling the exact order.
Call it a very fun blur of points.
The Titans scored four touchdowns over six offensive plays in the third quarter, routing the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-20 Sunday for their second straight victory to keep themselves firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.
“That was a crazy stretch,” Tannehill said.
Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee’s starter. Derrick Henry became the first player in the NFL since 2006 to score two TDs within 20 seconds, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
“I don’t think I’ve been a part of something that quick,” Henry said. “But that’s just credit to everybody on offense just being locked in and hopefully we can keep this momentum going and just build off it.”
The Titans (6-5) are tied with Indianapolis and Oakland just outside the AFC’s final wild-card spot — their next two opponents with both on the road.
Jacksonville (4-7) lost its third straight all inside the AFC South, the past two since Nick Foles returned to the lineup.
The Jaguars had nine sacks in beating the Titans 20-7 in September with Marcus Mariota at quarterback for Tennessee. They sacked Tannehill only once, though they forced a pair of fumbles by Tennessee. Ranked 29th in the NFL against the run, the Jaguars gave up 219 yards as the Titans had a 471-369 edge in total offense.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was left furious and dealing with more questions about his job security.
“Am I embarrassed?” Marrone said. “Yes I am that. I’m not speaking for anyone else. You’re going to have to tell them. But I promised them that I am going to do a better job, and I’m going to work my butt off to get this thing right.”
Up next
Jaguars: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Titans: Visit Indianapolis on Sunday.
