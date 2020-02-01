RALEIGH — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57 on Saturday.
Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville (19-3, 10-1) led by 17 points late in the first half, and then responded to an N.C. State run midway through the second half by pushing the margin right back out to 15 points.
McMahon got things going by hitting his first six shots — all 3s — in the first half. The Cardinals finally asserted control once they stopped committing fouls and turnovers after having 10 of each by roughly midway through the opening 20 minutes.
Louisville shot nearly 54% in the first half to lead 41-26 at the break, and finished at 51%. The Cardinals went 11 for 20 from long range on the day after making nearly 44% of their 3s through the previous eight games.
C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 5-6), a welcome return to form after the team’s one-time leading scorer had gone scoreless on 0-for-12 shooting during the previous two games. Devon Daniels added 12 points, but the Wolfpack shot 33% and made 5 of 23 3-pointers to lose for the third straight game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.