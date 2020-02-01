PHILADELPHIA — Creighton did what no other Big East team has been able to do in nearly two years — beat Villanova on its home court.
Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton top the No. 8 Wildcats 76-61 on Saturday.
Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row and avenged a 64-59 home defeat to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.
It was Villanova’s first home loss in the Big East since St. John’s defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 7, 2018, snapping a 16-game home conference winning streak.
Up next
Creighton: At Providence on Wednesday.
Villanova: At Butler on Wednesday.
No. 22 LSU 73, Ole Miss 63
BATON ROUGE, La. — Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 73-63 victory over struggling Mississippi on Saturday.
Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trnedon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.
Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.
These teams met two weeks earlier in Oxford, with the Tigers pulling out a four-point victory in which Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 36 points.
Up next
Mississippi: Hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.
LSU: Visits Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
Xavier 74, Seton Hall 62
NEWARK, N.J. — Xavier got a much-needed and highly unexpected big win that might jump start its season.
Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 18 rebounds and the Musketeers posted their biggest win of the season by beating No. 10 Seton Hall 74-62 Saturday, ending the Pirates’ 10-game winning streak.
“Just to be able to come here, in a great environment and face a Top 10 team and leave here with a victory, it says something about Xavier basketball,” said Jones, who was 9 of 10 from the field and added four blocks”.
“It says we’re not far off,” the 6-foot-9 senior forward added. “We’re right there. We’re right where we want to be. We could turn this thing around and go on a run.’’
The Musketeers (14-8, 3-5 Big East) came into the game having lost lost four of five. They dominated against Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1) ending its longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row in 1988-89.
A flu-ridden Naji Marshall had 19 points and 10 rebounds and KyKy Tandy added 14 points for Xavier, which built an early 24-point lead and never looked back.
Seton Hall was held to a season-low 22.2% shooting from the field and outrebounded 51-22.
“We got taken to the wood-shed,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said.
Pirates leading scorer Myles Powell was limited to nine points on 3 of 14 shooting. It was only his third game under double digits this season and his first in a game where he was not injured.
“Our team did a great job just making it tough on him,” said Xavier coach Travis Steele, whose team also made a big run late last season, winning six of seven before the conference tournament.
Jared Rhoden added 13 for Seton Hall, which saw its best start to a Big East season come to an end. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 10 points.
The game started at 11 a.m. and Xavier was ready. Seton Hall wasn’t.
Up next
Xavier: at DePaul on Tuesday night.
Seton Hall: at Georgetown on Wednesday night in start of two-game road trip.
Wisconsin 64, Michigan State 63
MADISON, Wis. — Nate Reuvers scored 15 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 14 and Aleem Ford added 13 to help Wisconsin edge No. 14 Michigan State 64-63 on Saturday.
Wisconsin earned the victory despite missing guard Brad Davison because of a suspension. The Badgers also lost Kobe King, the team’s second-leading scorer, when he announced this week that he intended to transfer.
The Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) shot 57.7% from the field in the first half and had 12 points in the paint before halftime.
Trice had six rebounds and five assists for the Badgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), which has lost three of its last four Big Ten road games.
The Spartans fought back after a sluggish first half with a 17-2 run. Winston scored seven points during that second-half stretch. The standout guard’s jumper with 11:22 to go pulled Michigan State within three points at 50-47
Davison, who had 21 starts this season, did not play due to a suspension for a flagrant foul he committed late in the Badgers’ loss at Iowa.
Reuvers banked in a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 26-11 with 7:33 to go in the first half.
West Virginia 66, Kansas St 57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.
Huggins earned his 877th career win to move past Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I.
The Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State.
Up next
Kansas State hosts top-ranked Baylor on Monday
West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.
Providence 65, Butler 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Luwane Pipkins scored 22 points and made six consecutive free throws in the final minute Saturday to help Providence hold on for a 65-61 victory over No. 16 Butler.
The Friars (12-10, 5-4 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating a ranked team for the first time since March 19, 2018. It was also their first road win over a team in the AP Top 25 since Feb. 22, 2017.
Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points and Justin Tucker had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-4). Butler has lost two of its last three home games.
Up next
Providence: Plays its only home game in this four-game stretch Wednesday against Creighton.
Butler: Hopes to even the season series when No. 8 Villanova visits Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.