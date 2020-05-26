By Kevin Piercy
Special to the Record
Hickory Motor Speedway returned to racing once again Saturday night, marking the second week in a row of racing without fans in the stands due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. But the race enjoyed a worldwide audience on the internet with a live broadcast on Speed51. The Paramount Kia ‘195’ would give all who watched reason to visit in person as soon as the gates will reopen.
The Late Model Stock Cars would be the first to hit the track with their twin 40-lap features on the evening. Ryan Millington in the #15 would set a fast time and start from the top spot with the #2 of Matt Leicht to his outside. Row two would see Chris Hudspeth in the #28 and Thomas Beane in the #31. The front row would stay door-to-door until Leicht would use the high groove and nose ahead on lap 3. The caution would also fly on lap three as the #25 of Matt Piercy would spin in turn two after contact. Piercy would be able to continue with minimal damage. The green flag would see Leicht at the point and Millington to his outside. The pair would once again do battle for the top spot but this time Millington would use the high line to take the top spot. Lap 15 would see Beane make his move around Leicht for second. After moving back on the track Leicht would pull to pit road on lap 22 with mechanical issues. Sam Butler in the #81 would move around Gage Painter in the #12 on lap 30 for the third position. Millington would put his racer on cruise control and drive on to the victory. Beane would finish second with Butler getting his best Hickory Motor Speedway finish with third. Painter would hang on to finish fourth and Mason Ludwig would work his way through the field to finish fifth.
Next up was the always exciting Super Trucks in 35 laps of racing action. Charlie Watson in the #9 would pace qualifying and start from the pole position with Joey Shuryan in the #30 to his outside. Dennis Trivette in the #28 and Joe Simpson in the #86 to his outside would make up row two for the start. Watson and Shuryan would duel for the top spot with Watson powering ahead on lap 2. Trivette would pull ahead of Simpson for third and give chase for second. Zach Hale in the #97, who just recently graduated from NC State, would run fifth and look to catch Simpson for fourth. Watson would prove too tough on the night and drive on to the win. Shuryan would finish second with Trivette finishing third. Simpson would hold on for fourth and Hale would finish fifth.
Round 2 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge would be up next with 50 laps for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models. Chase Janes in the #47 would set fast time and start from the top spot with Josh Kossek in the #44 to his outside. Row two would be made up of Leicht Motorsports teammates, Max Price in the #22 and Josh Stark in the #32. The green flag would see Janes and Kossek giving battle for the top spot. But as they were racing it out for the top spot, Price would spin on the backstretch after contact with the #2 of Colby Gibson, bringing out the caution. The race would restart with Janes and Kossek up front. Janes would nose ahead on the backstretch with Kossek close behind. Todd Midas in the #50 would move up to third with Stark pressuring him for the spot. The #25 of Jacob York would end his night on lap 17 after getting into the wall. Lap 22 would see Gibson come to the pits after contact with the #38 of Alex Posey. The caution would fly on lap 24 as Akinori Ogata in the #14 would spin on the backstretch. The restart would see Janes pull back ahead Kossek. Stark would nose ahead of Midas, but bring out the caution as he would spin on the front stretch on lap 25. Stark would be unable to continue, ending what looked to be a promising night. Janes and Kossek would pace the field to the green flag. Janes would move back to the lead. Price would pull back up to fourth after his earlier spin. Janes would drive home to his first victory at Hickory Motor Speedway. The battle for second would see both drivers door to door sideways coming to the checkered flag with Kossek taking second and Midas finishing third. The battle for fourth would be hard fought as well but Price would take the spot and Ogata would grab fifth.
The Street Stocks would be next to roar to life and thunder on to the track for their 30-lap feature. The #21 of Drew Cox would set a fast time and start from the point with the #77 of Mark Whitten to his outside. Cox would pull to the lead while the #03 of Kevin Eby would move around Whitten for second on the first lap. Lap 4 would see Whitten’s car come in and work the high side to get back around Eby to give chase to Cox. Positions three through six would look like a rugby scrum with Eby, Marshall Sutton in the #64, the #48 of Trey Buff, and the #2 of Ethan Johnson all mixing it up for position. The caution would fly on lap 15 as Sutton would spin on the front stretch. Cox and Whitten would lead the field back to the green flag. Cox would move back to the top spot as Whitten would face a challenge by Eby for second. Whitten would once again roll the high side to take the position. Lap 19 would see the caution fly with contact between Buff and Eby as they would dive off into turn one which would send both cars spinning. Sutton would spin trying to avoid the accident. Buff would be done for the evening with heavy damage, but Eby and Sutton would return to action. The restart would see Cox move back to the front with Whitten close in tow. Cox would drive on to the win. Whitten would finish second and Sutton would bounce back from a couple of spins to charge back to third. Eby and Johnson would do battle for position over the closing laps with Eby taking fourth and Johnson finishing fifth.
The Late Model Stock Cars would finish out the night with the second of their twin 40-lap features. As a result of the invert from the finishing order of race one Nolan Pope in the #1 and Matt Piercy in the #25 would make up row one. Row two would see the #12B of Annabeth Barnes-Crum and the #8 of Bob Saville side-by-side for the start. Pope and Piercy would battle hard on lap 1 with Piercy nosing ahead on the backstretch. But as they would come off of turn four contact from Pope would send Piercy spinning in front of the field with several cars getting collected. Piercy, Barnes-Crum, Sam Butler in the #81, and Mason Ludwig in the #12L would all be unable to continue and Pope would have to restart from the rear of the field. The restart would see Saville and the #14 of Vince Midas up front. Midas would sail the high line to the top spot and take the #31 of Thomas Beane with him to second. Gage Painter in the #12 would move up to third and look for Beane in second. Painter would complete the pass on lap 9. Ryan Millington in the #15 would start tenth after winning race one and make the pass on Beane for third on lap 14. Lap 23 would see Millington and Painter go side-by-side for second. The battle would last for five laps until Painter would nose ahead for the position. The duo would be side-by-side once again on lap 30, but this time be joined by Beane. With the battle for second in his rearview mirror Midas would put his race car on cruise control and drive on to the win. Painter would persevere and hold on to finish second and Beane would squeak by to grab third. Millington would finish fourth and Seville would grab a top five in fifth.
Hickory Motor Speedway will return to racing on June 6 with a full slate of racing action and be working on a plan for the return of the world’s greatest race fans to the stands at America’s Most Famous Short Track.
The CARS Racing Tour returns on June 13 with a night full of Late Model and Super Late Model action.
For more info check us out at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or call 828-464-3655.
