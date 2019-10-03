HICKORY - The Harlem Wizards are coming to Arndt Middle School this Saturday at 6 p.m. to take on the "Indian Dream Team." The Indian Dream Team includes staff from five Catawba County Schools.

The evening promises to be a fun-filled event that is great for kids and adults. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with comedy. It is two hours of family time where parents, grandparents, and kids can all laugh together.

Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction.

Advanced purchase general admission tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children (children 3 and younger are admitted free) and can be purchased online at www.harlemwizards.com under the Schedule/Tickets tab. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 for adults at $12 for children. 

