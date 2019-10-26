COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and No. 3 Ohio State routed No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7 on Saturday.
Dobbins slashed Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards in a game played from beginning to end in the driving rain. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.
Young looked like the Heisman contender on his day, tying a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner.
“Big time players step up in big time games,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
Justin Fields was harassed and sacked five times but — as he has been all season — was masterful at extending plays at critical times for the Buckeyes. He finished 12 for 22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a score.
Chris Olave caught two touchdowns passes and had seven catches for 93 yards.
Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Coan to A.J. Taylor early in the second half after the Badgers blocked an Ohio State punt and started with a short field. That made it 10-7, but Ohio State immediately answered with a touchdown drive and was never threatened again.
Ohio State has outscored opponents 386-63 and hasn’t played a close game yet.
Up next: Wisconsin: After an off week, plays at No. 20 Iowa on Nov. 9.
Ohio State: After another off week, hosts Maryland on Nov. 9
Kansas State 48, Oklahoma 41
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national title hopes.
The Wildcats’ quarterback threw for 213 yards while running for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday.
It wasn’t certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it one yard early.
The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats’ first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a top-10 team.
It also was the third consecutive week a top-10 team lost to an unranked foe.
Up next: Oklahoma gets a week off before facing Iowa State on Nov. 9.
Kansas State heads down I-70 to face Kansas next Saturday.
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley had 179 yards passing with a touchdown and the defense allowed just 202 yards of total offense, lifting the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes to a 20-0 shutout of Northwestern on Saturday.
Mekhi Sargent had a rushing touchdown and Tyler Goodson added 58 yards rushing on 11 carries as Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten) won its second straight.
Iowa entered the game fifth in the nation in scoring defense (11.6 points) and 10th in total defense (275 yards per game). Northwestern’s deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28-yard line late in the third quarter.
The Hawkeyes earned their second shutout of the season and fourth since the beginning of last season.
“Rarely is anything easy in conference play, and there’s certainly nothing automatic,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “A lot of good things out there and probably the most important thing was playing clean football. We protected the football.
“What can I say about the defense? Obviously, I’m very, very pleased with what they did.”
Up next: Iowa: At No. 13 Wisconsin on Nov. 9.
Northwestern: At Indiana next Saturday.
