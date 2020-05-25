About two months ago, we announced that the Crawdads, along with all Minor League Baseball teams, would begin the 2020 season in a delay as we navigate these difficult times. These last eight months have been the longest the Hickory area has gone without Crawdads baseball since the team arrived in 1993. If you’re like us and have been craving catching a game under the lights of LP Frans Stadium, you’re wondering when the team might return to action? Honestly, we do not know yet but we wanted to share what we do know.
There have been rumors swirling about baseball’s return since the delay began but with ever-changing state policies and COVID case counts fluctuating, nothing concrete has been set in place.
The first thing that needs to happen for the Crawdads to start would be Major League Baseball finalizing a plan to return to action. The owners and players union have been meeting recently about potentially restarting spring training in June and beginning an 82-game regular season in July. There would be various rule tweaks such as a universal designated hitter and shifted divisions, but the biggest thing of note in the proposal would be that no fans would be in attendance for any games. The team owners pitched their ideas to the Players Union which has held off approving anything until they can agree on appropriate safety measures for the players and team personnel.
In response to the players’ concerns, MLB released an 80-page proposal that outlined safety procedures including temporary bans on sunflower seeds, hugs, high-fives and travel by Uber, taxi or public transport. The two sides have also yet to come to an agreement on player compensation in this shortened season. Some player union representatives have expressed high optimism that the details will get worked out as they are eager to play this year. More rumors have surfaced in the last week that both sides are pushing to get something set in place as soon as possible.
If all goes right and the MLB plan is approved today, what does that mean for us? Well, it’s a start but it doesn’t mean we have a date for Opening Day yet. MiLB players are all supplied by the team’s MLB affiliate, so we need the big leagues to be in action in order to field the team. The Crawdads are owned by the Texas Rangers, meaning all the players on our roster are under contract with the Rangers and not scouted or signed by the Crawdads.
The current MLB proposal includes expanding the number of players traveling with the big league team which would probably have some effect on the assignment of prospects in Hickory and other Ranger affiliates, but would not alter the feasibility of our season as teams usually have additional players that aren’t assigned to an affiliate. Those players stay at the team’s spring training complex.
A key difference between Minor and Major League Baseball, is that we in the minors focus a lot more on the ballpark environment and promotional side of the game. A majority of our revenue is made in-stadium from ticket sales, concessions, parking and merchandise rather than the lucrative TV deals that MLB teams have. This means that there is likely no scenario where Minor League Baseball teams would be asked to play in front of completely empty stadiums.
Like the MLB, we do have to keep in mind that we have teams in states across the country where there are varying levels of restrictions still in place. Even if all the restrictions in North Carolina are lifted in the near future, the 14-team South Atlantic League also has teams located in Kentucky, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. So other teams may still have some stay-at-home orders in place. In Hickory, we would be sure to err on the side of caution and work with local officials to implement safety procedures and follow the recommended CDC guidelines with social distancing. This would likely include spreading out fans and regularly sanitizing touch points throughout the stadium as well as other measures.
This all sounds like a lot and, truthfully, it is. We don’t know yet what will happen but we know that times have changed and the new normal will require us to make some adjustments.
When we get the green light to take the field again, we will be ready. We miss baseball as much as you do and hope we can return soon. As soon as we hear word on the season from the league, we will share the news with you
