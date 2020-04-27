It’s been seven months since we last got to cheer on the ‘Dads and in the absence of baseball, all of us in the ‘Dads front office have been thinking a little bit more about what made us fall in love with the game. We all have cherished moments growing up that inspired us to pursue a career in baseball and this week we wanted to share a few staff members’ favorite minor league memories from our childhoods.
Daniel Barkley, Director of Group Sales: I have always been a huge baseball fan and growing up in Hickory, I have been a lifelong Crawdads fan. As early as I can remember, I have been attending games with my family. My grandfather had season tickets that were in the second row, right behind home plate. Being so close to the action on the field always left me in a state of awe. At the time, I was consumed by the game and learning by observing what the players and coaches were doing. Looking back now, the most special part about all the trips to the field is the time I spent with people I love. Baseball has always been a bonding experience for my family, and we find ourselves at a ballpark quite frequently. I am very fortunate that the place I made so many great memories is now the place I get to go in to work at every day. The most exciting part is now I get to help create those memories for so many people in the Crawdads community.
Kristen Buynar, Group Sales Executive: My love for the game of baseball started at a very young age. I grew up 45 minutes from AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds. Going to games was a Sunday afternoon tradition for my family. We would wake up, go to church, and then head straight to the ballpark. My grandma and grandpa from Arkansas would meet us there just in time for the first pitch. Albert Pujols, Chris Carpenter, Matt Holiday, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright are just a few of the greats I got to watch play growing up.
No trip to AutoZone Park was complete without sharing a bucket of popcorn with my grandpa and devouring BBQ nachos from the Rendezvous vendor.
There are a lot of games that stand out to me, but one in particular happened on September 15, 2018 when I was interning for the team. It was the PCL championship and the Redbirds were playing the Fresno Grizzlies. It was not a close game at all and the Redbirds came out on top, 5-0. Watching the team parade around with the championship flag and then popping champagne with the whole front office staff on the field is something I will never forget.
Ashley Salinas, Director of Marketing, Communications and Merchandise:
Growing up, my family and I would plan our summers around trying to visit as many baseball stadiums as possible. Our most frequent visit was to Municipal Stadium, home of the San Jose Giants. While the countless nights of snacking on churros, betting on Smash for Cash, and doing the YMCA along with the Party People of Section G will always be treasured memories, the night they won the 2009 California League Championship stands out the most. As they secured the final out, the players stormed the field and Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” rang out across the speakers. After the trophy and flag presentation on the field, the players began to give away baseballs, bats, and all of the equipment they could find. One player, Thomas Neal, spotted me and ran over to give me his cleats. Fast-forward eight years later, I was interning for the Augusta GreenJackets and Thomas Neal joined the club as the hitting coach.
All of us here in the front office can’t wait to have you all back at the stadium and help to create memories for you and your friends and family!
