Spectator sports provide a stage to showcase talent. Many have demonstrated their skill, some so good they ascended to the ranks of a professional. Hickory’s Ernie Warlick stood on that stage as a member of a championship team. But before he left, he became something more, a civil rights pioneer.
A standout in several sports for the Ridgeview Panthers, the 6’4” Warlick scored 50 points in one game during a basketball tournament in New York. Columnist Al Mallette wrote that Warlick gave “a ball handling show that would make even the fabulous Globetrotters take a second look. As a matter of fact the Trotters have made overtures to Warlick,” confided Mallette.
But for his professional career, Warlick chose football. After college at North Carolina A&T, he spent three years playing in Canada before starting as tight end for the Buffalo Bills of the American Football League.
During the early civil rights era, African American participation in the National Football League was still rare. But the rival AFL welcomed black players. By 1962, the Bills recognized Ernie Warlick’s talent and signed him. In his third year with Buffalo, the Bills played for the championship and won. The next year they did the same thing. In that title game, only one offensive touchdown was scored. The man who caught that 19-yard pass was Ernie Warlick.
As he had been all seven years of his professional career, Warlick was a standout. In 1965, he was again selected for the AFL All-Star game, that year in New Orleans. It was there that he became more than a player.
The man known for his big hands and his big heart, nicknamed “Big Hoss,” got off the plane in the “Big Easy” only to find a chilling reception. When white players arrived, taxicabs waited to take them to their hotels. But for Warlick and fellow African-American teammates, like Cookie Gilchrist and George “Butch” Byrd, no such accommodations were available.
They eventually made it to their hotel, but not before being warned to “be careful of this town.” Things got worse. The next day as he ate breakfast, a white woman insulted Warlick and he came to realize that a rough week lay ahead. Gilchrist and others suffered similar abuse.
For the Hickory native, mistreatment of this kind came as a shock. He later said, “We were led to believe that we could relax and enjoy ourselves in New Orleans just like other citizens. Maybe if we had been alerted to the fact that we wouldn’t have the run out of the town, we could have avoided this unpleasant situation.”
Warlick and his teammates considered a response. The game was scheduled for airing nationwide. Ernie Warlick, as the spokesman for his fellow black players, announced they would boycott the game given the demeaning environment in of a city in the deepest of the Deep South. The rest of the squad agreed, including the white quarterback, Jack Kemp — who was president of the players union and the man who threw Warlick his touchdown pass in the championship game.
The AFL All-Star game was not played in New Orleans, that year. Instead, Houston hosted it a week later. The delay made a powerful statement against racism. By standing up for his dignity, Ernie Warlick earned a place as a civil rights champion that surpassed his accolades as a football champion.
Richard Eller is a professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History.
