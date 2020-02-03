FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kyle Busch, center, holds up his trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. NASCAR's season officially opens Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)