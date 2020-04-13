MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, authorities said Monday. He was 36.
The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery, his hometown. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.
Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also posted about Jackson’s death: “TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man.”
The Vikings also released a statement saying that “one of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere.”
At Tennessee State, Jackson helped senior quarterback Cameron Rosendahl to a season in which he passed for 3,023 yards, the second most in program history.
“We are devastated,” Tennessee State coach Rod Reed said. “He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family.”
Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and going 8-4. He was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Wilson’s backup.
Jackson started 14 games for Seattle in 2011, leading the team to seven wins. The former Alabama State quarterback, who started his college career at Arkansas, went 17-17 as an NFL starter.
He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.
Jackson is survived by wife Lakitta and three children.
Kansas’ Devon Dotson announces he’s entering NBA draft
Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season.
“In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me,” Dotson said Monday in a news release.
Dotson participated in the NBA combine last summer before returning to school. He said this time he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the draft.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team.
Kansas owned the No. 1 ranking when the season was halted March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jayhawks were likely to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
Kentucky’s Quickley enters NBA draft after breakout season
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.
Southeastern Conference coaches voted the 6-foot-3 sophomore Player of the Year after he wasn’t picked for any preseason all-conference teams. Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests. The AP’s first team All-SEC selection also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league’s regular season championship.
The Havre de Grace, Maryland, native said in a release Monday he was “saddened” Kentucky wasn’t able to compete for a national championship because of “circumstances beyond our control.” Quickley added that he decided to turn pro after praying and talking with his family.
Kentucky coach John Calipari had touted Quickley’s improvement and potential since last fall and said in the release, “There’s no question in my mind that his growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here, which is steep.”
Glenn Beckert, 4-time All-Star for Cubs, dies at 79
CHICAGO — Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and ‘70s, died Sunday. He was 79.
Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida.
Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969.
“We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert,” Jenkins tweeted. “Glenn was My friend, my @Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family.”
Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).
He led the National League five times in strikeout-to-at-bat ratio and finished third in batting in 1971 at a career-best .342.
“Glenn Beckert was a wonderful person who also happened to be an excellent ballplayer,” the Cubs said in a statement. “Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on-and-off the field with his beloved teammates.”
After playing shortstop in the minors, Beckert moved to second base with the Cubs for the 1965 season. The position was open after Ken Hubbs’ 1964 death. Beckert then teamed with shortstop Don Kessinger for his entire nine-year Cubs career to form one of the best double-play combinations in baseball.
Beckert was traded to San Diego after the 1973 season.
Beckert starred in baseball, basketball and football at Perry High School in Pittsburgh, making All-City teams in baseball ad basketball. He went on to Allegheny College, earning a political science degree in 1962. He signed with Boston that year and went to Chicago in the first-year minor league draft.
He is survived by daughters Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck and longtime partner Marybruce Standley.
Doug Sanders, colorful 20-time winner without a major, dies
Doug Sanders brought a flamboyance to golf fashion ahead of his time, a colorful character known as much for the 20 times he won on the PGA Tour as the majors that got away.
Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston, the PGA Tour confirmed through a text from Sanders’ ex-wife, Scotty. He was 86.
Sanders was still an amateur when he won his first PGA Tour event in 1956 at the Canadian Open in a playoff against Dow Finsterwald, and his best year was in 1961 when he won five times and finished third on the PGA Tour money list.
But he is best known for four runner-up finishes in the majors, the most memorable at St. Andrews in the 1970 British Open. He only needed par on the final hole of the Old Course to beat Jack Nicklaus, and Sanders was 3 feet away. He jabbed at the putt and missed it, and Nicklaus beat him the next day in a playoff.
“If I was a master of the English language, I don’t think I could find the adjectives to describe how I felt when I missed that short one,” Sanders said after the playoff, where Nicklaus beat him by one shot. “But that’s golf, and that’s the fascination of the game.”
Sanders also finished one shot behind Nicklaus in the 1966 British Open at Muirfield. He had a one-shot lead going into the final round of the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills and finished one behind Gene Littler, and he finished one shot behind Bob Rosburg in the 1959 PGA Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club.
The loss to Nicklaus took its place with other near-misses in golf, such as Scott Hoch at the 1989 Masters. Sanders once cited Walter Hagen saying no one ever remembers who finishes second.
“But they still ask me if I ever think about that putt I missed to win the 1970 Open at St. Andrews,” he said. “I tell them sometimes it doesn’t cross my mind for a full five minutes.”{h3 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis{/h3}
{div class=”copy-block row mb-4”}{div class=”col-12 columns”}{p class=”metadata pb-1 ng-star-inserted”}The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.{/div}{/div} {div class=”content-block”}{div class=”ng-star-inserted”}The WWE-backed XFL had canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
The league said Monday in a news release that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said in its statement.
The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.
The XFL also played one season in 2001.{/div}{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.