NEWTON – Make plans to come to the library for a holiday extravaganza, complete with Santa Claus and a host of other familiar figures!
Santa’s Winter Wonderland will take place at the Catawba County Library’s Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. It’s sponsored by the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Friends of the Library and is free and open to the public.
Register each child by calling the library at 828-466-6827 or by visiting www.facebook.com/FOSFTL.
Santa’s Winter Wonderland will feature a variety of storied locations, including the North Pole, Santa’s Workshop, the Reindeer Barn, the Elf Village, and Jingle Bell Lane. Each location will feature themed decorations and an assortment of activities sure to delight children.
Among the attractions planned are holiday videos, craft workshops, free book giveaways, learning encounters, and live music. Hot cocoa will help warm visitors coming in from the cold, and to cap the evening, children are encouraged to visit with the Jolly Old Elf himself and whisper their wishes for the holiday season.
The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the mission of the Catawba County Library System, encouraging reading, expanding literacy, providing cultural opportunities, and inspiring a passion for life-long learning in the community. For more details, visit https://friendsofthesherrillsfordterrelllibrary.org.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or its upcoming holiday programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
