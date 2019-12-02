IMG_1322.jpg
No one was injured in a fire this morning on Noah Path in Conover, according to officials on the scene of the fire.

St. Stephens Fire Department Deputy Chief Josh Reynolds said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

He added that when firefighters from St. Stephens and Conover fire departments responded there were flames coming from the windows of the home.

Damages to the home are significant, according to Reynolds. He said the home will not be suitable for people to live in until there are repairs.

LaRue Murphy was in the home with her husband and granddaughter. She said she found a pile of clothes on fire this morning and the family was unable to extinguish the blaze with water. They evacuated, unharmed, with the family cat.

Catawba County EMS also responded.

