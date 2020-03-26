A residential fire at 31st Street Court NE in Hickory has displaced a family.
St. Stephens Fire Department responded and the fire was out by 1:10 p.m.
Two people were home when the fire started, according to St. Stephens Fire Chief Shawn Greene. No one was injured.
Greene said there is major structural damage to the home. The fire reportedly started in the house's laundry room but how the fire started has yet to be determined.
