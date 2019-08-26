An attic fire at a residence on 8th avenue Drive SW in Hickory is out and the children next door at Learn N' Play Child Care are safe, according to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Murray of the Hickory Fire Department.
The call about the blaze came in at 1:16 p.m.
Firefighters say the blaze was electrical and accidental.
The firefighters did ask that children be kept inside the child care building next door as they battled back the fire.
The people inside the home were able to escape without injury, according to reports from the scene.
Hickory Police were also on the scene of the fire.