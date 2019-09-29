NEWTON — Carolina Caring is seeking compassionate volunteers to offer friendship and companionship to patients and their families. No direct, hands-on care is required.

The next volunteer training session will be held at the Carolina Caring campus, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no fee for the training.

The session is designed to educate volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families, to showcase what hospice is, and to clarify the role of hospice volunteers.

To register for the October session or for more information about other upcoming training opportunities, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or via volunteer@carolinacaring.org

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments