HICKORY – Two Suits Events announces the third annual Masquerade Gala on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Market on Main, 335 Main Ave., SW, Hickory.
The Masquerade Gala has provided support to Kiki's Legacy Parrot Rescue Foundation, a local nonprofit agency, for the past three years.
The event includes five uniquely themed rooms, live entertainment, culinary delights and spirits, a roulette table, the festivities of the costume/attire contest, and more. The event showcases the fun of masquerade themed décor while supporting a local charity.
Tickets are $85 per person and includes everything mentioned, plus dinner, beer and wine until 10:30 p.m., raffles, music, dancing, and a parlor magic show by Hayden: Magician. Hayden Childress performs a highly interactive magic show that combines magic, comedy, and mentalism. He has been featured on TV networks such as FOX46 and WCNC and hosts shows in New York City, Uptown Charlotte, and nationwide. Additionally, a portion of every ticket amount is donated to Kiki's Legacy Parrot Rescue Foundation.
Attire is formal with a twist. Visit twosuitsevents.com to see pictures of previous events and attire. Contact Two Suits Events at twosuitsevents@gmail.com for more information. For tickets, visit twosuitsevents.com or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-masquerade-gala-tickets-62000712801.
Kiki's Legacy Parrot Foundation was founded in 2012 by Teri Rand, following the promise she made to Kiki, a rescue umbrella cockatoo, who shared her life for many wonderful years. KiKi's Legacy is a 501-c3, nonprofit public charity. Kiki’s is run solely by volunteers dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption of parrots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.