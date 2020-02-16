I’m five months behind in saluting Hickory High School’s Class of 1969. The group celebrated its 50-year reunion on Sept. 14, 2019. According to class member Bruce Blackburn of Hickory, over half the class attended. Bruce said the 1969 class had around 435 students.
Bruce, a retired manufacturing accountant and office manager for Plastic Packaging (now Sonoco) in Hickory, emailed me after reading my Dec. 15, 2019, story about Carmen Pope Brown, the Hickory attorney who overcame many obstacles to become a lawyer. Carmen’s father was the late Larry Pope, who’d been a member of the HHS Class of 1969.
Bruce hadn’t intended to become an interviewee, but I convinced him to share some of his memories of growing up in Hickory in the 1950s and ’60s. We met over a midmorning Bojangles’ biscuit. Bruce had an old HHS yearbook with him. He showed me a picture of Larry. When I commented on how handsome he was, Bruce smiled and said, “Larry always had a little harem around him.”
Two strong recollections for Bruce — and likely all members of the Class of 1969 — were HHS’ inclusion in the fall of 1966 of young men and women who’d been Ridgeview High School students and the RHS Panthers, the high school’s football team, nicknamed The Untouchables, that went undefeated and unscored upon in 1964.
Members of the ’69 class were sophomores when desegregation shut RHS’s doors and opened them to African American students at Hickory High. “The first year, everything was fairly peaceful,” said Bruce. “We were feeling each other out.”
A couple of years later, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, prompting both black and white HHS students to protest. They ran up and down hallways, beating on lockers, Bruce remembered, and many left campus without permission. “Hickory had a dawn-to-dusk curfew during that time,” said Bruce.
Bruce recalled one class member who left the school’s grounds and headed to the Big Rebel, a popular drive-in restaurant at that time. Her father fetched her, returned her to school and suggested she be placed in in-school suspension. Wow! As a former teacher, I am in awe of a parent so supportive of school rules. These days, many parents are, but many aren’t, which makes being an educator especially challenging. In Bruce’s day, “trouble at school meant trouble at home,” he recollected.
Telling me the Big Rebel story brought to Bruce’s mind the car-side menu that announced, “Fresh strawberries flown in daily.” He said he and his friends were skeptical about the claim and joked about going to the Hickory airport to “watch for the strawberries to come in,” he shared.
The Big Rebel also brought dating to mind. “In high school,” Bruce recollected, “a way to impress a date was to drive her to the Open Kitchen restaurant in Charlotte.”
Bruce said he came from “the era of when a parent told you to do something and you did it, and parents had no problem saying no. During that period, families — black and white — were more stable.” Kids were expected to display manners and respect their elders — always calling them Mr. or Mrs., and everyone in a neighborhood knew everyone else. “You could trick-or-treat for blocks and still knock on a familiar door,” said Bruce.
It was common for dads to line up jobs for their kids when they got their driver’s licenses, Bruce explained. He said his father, the late Thomas Blackburn, told him one day, “We’re going out to see a couple of people.”
“The next thing I know,” said Bruce, “I was in the personnel office of Superior Cable (part of which was later bought by CommScope). I wound up testing telephone cable for crosstalk.” I wasn’t familiar with crosstalk. Bruce put it in simple terms for me, saying the noise from one line goes to the other line, creating unwanted sound.
With the after-school job in place, Bruce received a hand-me-down 1959 Rambler from his parents.
I wanted to know more about Bruce’s parents. He said his father was a Lenoir-Rhyne professor of mathematics for about 50 years. He knew much of Catawba County, Bruce suggested, because he taught so many young men coming back from military service and “on the G.I. Bill,” said Bruce.
An interesting side note: Bruce’s mom, Alice Louise Koubek Blackburn, who died in 2012, “took care of the (family’s) bookkeeping because (my father) had a bad habit of not writing down his check amounts in the checkbook and bounced a couple, so Mom took over.”
The Blackburns lived two blocks from HHS, near the current location of the Hickory Foundation YMCA, which during Bruce’s childhood was called the Hickory Community Center. “It was basically a free place to get into,” said Bruce, who added that goers paid small fees for whatever activities they chose to participate in. There was a swimming pool, bowling alley, snack bar, gym, and a small zoo. Bruce said the zoo was home to a lion named Leo, “the star of the show,” Bruce remarked. “At night you could hear him roar.”
One more bit of Blackburn background before Bruce and I concluded our talk: Bruce’s great-grandparents lived in the vicinity of where Blackburn Elementary School is located. They donated the land on which the school rests. There’s also a landfill by the same name. “We laugh about the family surname being attached to a school and a landfill,” said Bruce. “Which one’s more appropriate?”
Bruce’s grandmother had nine children. Only three lived to adulthood. Thomas Blackburn was among the survivors. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne, the University of Maryland, and then Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Alice Blackburn was from Ohio but didn’t meet Thomas until she attended Lenoir-Rhyne.
Naturally, Bruce is an L-R graduate.
I appreciate Bruce’s willingness to share his memories and offer glimpses into the past. I welcome any and all who’d like to do the same.
