CONNELLY SPRINGS - The Hildebran High School class of 1974 will have a 45-year reunion at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the fellowship hall at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connelly Springs.

Take U.S. 70 East toward Valdese, turn right onto Rhodhiss Road, go .3 mile and follow the signs.

Cost is $20 per person.

For more information, contact Sandy Duckworth Elliot at 828-443-0499 or Tina Martin Hart at 828-322-7938.

