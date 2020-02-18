Hickory High School and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet School (HCAM) were both placed under a soft lockdown earlier today following a threatening message seen on the social media app Snapchat, said Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.
“A voice message was sent to parents that both Hickory High and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet schools are under a soft lockdown. The outer doors of the school are locked, but classes will continue under a normal schedule,” Snowden said.
After school activities will also follow a normal schedule, Snowden said.
Snowden did not know what the threatening message said. She also said additional law enforcement personnel have been placed at each school for the remainder of the school day.
Snowden said the Hickory Police Department is investigating the message. “As always safety remains our number one concern,” Snowden added.
Schools will release students on the regular schedule, Snowden said.
