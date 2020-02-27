CONOVER - The Gamma Phi Chapter of NC DKG recognized NC Northwest Principal of the Year Kisha Clemons, Shuford Elementary School.

In keeping with the theme of "Ready, Set, Grow," Deb Wakefield, chapter president, congratulated Clemons by delivering an orchid. NC DKG is a state organization within The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional international honor society of key women educators. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

NC DKG offers its members the opportunity to cultivate fellowship with educators across generations, to nurture membership with research-based strategies, to energize members with opportunities for leadership, and to develop chapters (members) with well-defined programs.

