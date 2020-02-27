CONOVER - The Gamma Phi Chapter of NC DKG recognized NC Northwest Principal of the Year Kisha Clemons, Shuford Elementary School.
In keeping with the theme of "Ready, Set, Grow," Deb Wakefield, chapter president, congratulated Clemons by delivering an orchid. NC DKG is a state organization within The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional international honor society of key women educators. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
NC DKG offers its members the opportunity to cultivate fellowship with educators across generations, to nurture membership with research-based strategies, to energize members with opportunities for leadership, and to develop chapters (members) with well-defined programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.