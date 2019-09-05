Catawba County's three school systems release grades

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released its annual assessment of all North Carolina school’s performance for the 2018-2019 academic year on Thursday.
The state uses student achievement data such as end-of-grade and end-of-course test scores to determine school letter grades, a press release from Newton-Conover City Schools said. At the high school level, the state also uses ACT scores, ACT WorkKeys scores, and graduation rates to develop these letter grades.
The state grades schools based 80 percent on performance and 20 percent on growth, according to a press release from Catawba County Schools. Growth looks at students previous test scores and the state projects what grades they should have the next year.
|School system
|School name
|Grade
|School growth status
|Catawba County Schools
|Harry M Arndt Middle
|B
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Balls Creek Elementary
|B
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Bandys High
|B
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Banoak Elementary
|C
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Blackburn Elementary
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Bunker Hill High
|C
|Not Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Catawba Elementary School
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Challenger Early College High
|A
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Charles H Tuttle Elementary
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Claremont Elementary
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Clyde Campbell Elementary
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Fred T Foard High
|B
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Jacobs Fork Middle
|B
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Lyle Creek Elementary
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden Elementary
|C
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden Middle School
|C
|Not Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden High
|B
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Mill Creek Middle
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|B
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Oxford Elementary
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|River Bend Middle
|C
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Sherrills Ford Elementary
|B
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Saint Stephens Elementary
|C
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Saint Stephens High
|B
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Snow Creek Elementary
|B
|Exceeded
|Catawba County Schools
|Startown Elementary
|B
|Met
|Catawba County Schools
|Webb A Murray Elementary
|C
|Met
|Hickory City Schools
|Northview Middle
|C
|Met
|Hickory City Schools
|Grandview Middle
|C
|Not Met
|Hickory City Schools
|Hickory Career Arts Magnet High School
|C
|Met
|Hickory City Schools
|Hickory High
|C
|Not Met
|Hickory City Schools
|W M Jenkins Elementary
|C
|Not Met
|Hickory City Schools
|Longview Elementary
|B
|Exceeded
|Hickory City Schools
|Oakwood Elementary
|C
|Not Met
|Hickory City Schools
|Southwest Primary
|B
|Hickory City Schools
|Viewmont Elementary
|C
|Not Met
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Newton-Conover High
|B
|Exceeded
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Newton-Conover Middle
|C
|Not Met
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Shuford Elementary
|B
|Exceeded
|Newton Conover City Schools
|South Newton Elementary
|C
|Exceeded
|Newton Conover City Schools
|North Newton Elementary
|D
|Not Met
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Discovery High School
|A
|Met
