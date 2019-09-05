You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking top story

Catawba County's three school systems release grades

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
school (3).jpg

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released its annual assessment of all North Carolina school’s performance for the 2018-2019 academic year on Thursday.

The state uses student achievement data such as end-of-grade and end-of-course test scores to determine school letter grades, a press release from Newton-Conover City Schools said. At the high school level, the state also uses ACT scores, ACT WorkKeys scores, and graduation rates to develop these letter grades.

The state grades schools based 80 percent on performance and 20 percent on growth, according to a press release from Catawba County Schools.  Growth looks at students previous test scores and the state projects what grades they should have the next year.

School systemSchool nameGradeSchool growth status
    
Catawba County SchoolsHarry M Arndt MiddleBMet
Catawba County SchoolsBalls Creek ElementaryBMet
Catawba County SchoolsBandys HighBExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsBanoak ElementaryCExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsBlackburn ElementaryCMet
Catawba County SchoolsBunker Hill HighCNot Met
Catawba County SchoolsCatawba Elementary SchoolCMet
Catawba County SchoolsChallenger Early College HighAMet
Catawba County SchoolsCharles H Tuttle ElementaryCMet
Catawba County SchoolsClaremont ElementaryCMet
Catawba County SchoolsClyde Campbell ElementaryCMet
Catawba County SchoolsFred T Foard HighBExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsJacobs Fork MiddleBMet
Catawba County SchoolsLyle Creek ElementaryCMet
Catawba County SchoolsMaiden ElementaryCExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsMaiden Middle SchoolCNot Met
Catawba County SchoolsMaiden HighBMet
Catawba County SchoolsMill Creek MiddleCMet
Catawba County SchoolsMountain View ElementaryBExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsOxford ElementaryCMet
Catawba County SchoolsRiver Bend MiddleCMet
Catawba County SchoolsSherrills Ford ElementaryBExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsSaint Stephens ElementaryCExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsSaint Stephens HighBMet
Catawba County SchoolsSnow Creek ElementaryBExceeded
Catawba County SchoolsStartown ElementaryBMet
Catawba County SchoolsWebb A Murray ElementaryCMet
Hickory City SchoolsNorthview MiddleCMet
Hickory City SchoolsGrandview MiddleCNot Met
Hickory City SchoolsHickory Career Arts Magnet High SchoolCMet
Hickory City SchoolsHickory HighCNot Met
Hickory City SchoolsW M Jenkins ElementaryCNot Met
Hickory City SchoolsLongview ElementaryBExceeded
Hickory City SchoolsOakwood ElementaryCNot Met
Hickory City SchoolsSouthwest PrimaryB 
Hickory City SchoolsViewmont ElementaryCNot Met
Newton Conover City SchoolsNewton-Conover HighBExceeded
Newton Conover City SchoolsNewton-Conover MiddleCNot Met
Newton Conover City SchoolsShuford ElementaryBExceeded
Newton Conover City SchoolsSouth Newton ElementaryCExceeded
Newton Conover City SchoolsNorth Newton ElementaryDNot Met
Newton Conover City SchoolsDiscovery High SchoolAMet
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News