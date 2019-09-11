20190911_hdr_news_bunkerhill_p1

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of the 1959 class of Bunker Hill High School are shown at 60-year reunion.

The 1959 class of Bunker Hill High School had its 60-year reunion recently at Captain's Galley in Hickory. There were 29 classmates and 20 guests in attendance.

Shown seated in the front row, from left, are Bobbie (Huffman) Chandler, Marie (Chandler) Goble, Edna (VanHorne) Fulbright, Bessie (Baker) Kanipe, Jessie Faye (Elmore) Reinhardt, Mary Lou (Sigmon) Winters, Nora (Lail) Swink and Elizabeth (Baker) Todd.

Shown seated in the second row, from left, are Sylvia (Hefner) Wesson, Annie (Barlowe) Ross, Patsy (Moose) Loftin, Charlene (Hoke) Moore, Ray Pope, Robert Eckard, Cathy (Hedrick) Miller, Nathan McGee and Jerry Barger.

Standing in front are Mervin McGee, Carl Goble, Linda (Saine) Hewitt and Brenda (Bowman) Beam.

In back are Bill Robinson, Larry Harwell, Homer Abernathy, Arthur Lee Bolick, Elaine (Little) Sweezy, Ken Smith, Claude Fulbright and Jennifer Hoke.

